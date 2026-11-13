Vivienne Jolie Reveals Hospitalization for Eating Disorder Amid Name Change

Vivienne Jolie opens up about her battle with an eating disorder and recent hospitalization. The 18-year-old artist drops Pitt's surname while exhibiting her mental health journey in Los Angeles.

Eighteen-year-old artist Vivienne Jolie has publicly disclosed that she was hospitalized earlier this year during a severe struggle with an eating disorder. The teen revealed the details of her mental health crisis in an emotional introduction accompanying her recent art exhibition in Los Angeles. Vivienne, who recently legally dropped her father Brad Pitt's surname, described feeling angry and isolated before finding solace in hospital staff.

Vivienne Details Eating Disorder Battle

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie wrote a poignant statement for her gallery display titled Tulip Field. She explained that she was hospitalized for her eating disorder at the beginning of this year. The artist described her state at the time as being angry, sick, and very alone. She noted that the kindness of the hospital staff eventually helped break down the emotional walls she had built. She called this period the worst and best time of her life. The paintings in the exhibition represent specific moments in time spent during her treatment.

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Artistic Expression of Mental Health

The artwork displayed features Vivienne and fellow patients depicted as tulips sharing space during mealtimes. Each painting is titled with a sentence taken directly from journal entries Vivienne wrote during her hospital stay. She listed the themes of her work as moments of hopelessness, laughter, safety, and bravery. The exhibition serves as a visual archive of her memories since photographs were not permitted. This creative outlet allows her to preserve her purest memories of recovery.

Legal Name Change from Brad Pitt

These artistic revelations come shortly after Vivienne became the fourth of six siblings to drop her estranged father's last name. A Los Angeles judge granted her petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Court documents show the reason for the change was listed as personal. Vivienne published notice of her petition in the Los Angeles Daily Journal four weeks starting in July. A final hearing was scheduled for Monday, November 2, with no objections filed.

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Sibling Trend and Family Dynamics

Vivienne follows older siblings Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh in removing the Pitt surname from their legal identities. Her twin brother Knox has been seen assisting her with setting up art fairs in Los Angeles. Representatives for Angelina Jolie declined to comment on the mental health disclosure. Representatives for Brad Pitt have also been approached for comment but have not yet responded. Vivienne has been actively displaying her work at local art fairs throughout the last few months.

Public Reaction and Future Steps

The exhibition provides a raw look into the artist's recovery journey without any commercial pretense. Vivienne continues to sell her work while maintaining her privacy regarding specific medical details. The public reaction to her honesty has highlighted the importance of mental health awareness among young artists. Her family remains private, with no further statements expected from Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt. Vivienne appears focused on her art and personal healing in the coming months.