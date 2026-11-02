Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Legally Drops Pitt Surname

California judge approves Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's name change petition, making her the fourth sibling to remove Brad Pitt from their legal identity.

A California court has officially granted a significant legal update regarding the identity of actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt's daughter, Vivienne. On November 2, 2026, a judge approved her petition to remove the surname Pitt from her legal name. The 18-year-old will now be known legally as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Legal Name Change Process Details

Vivienne initially filed the petition in July 2026, shortly after celebrating her 18th birthday. She cited personal reasons for the requested modification in her filing. The court process moved through the necessary legal channels over several months before reaching its final resolution in early November.

Also read Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals How She Really Felt About Legally Divorcing Kody Brown

This ruling marks a formal step in her transition to an independent public identity. The approval allows her to operate under her mother's family name without further legal impediments. It reflects a broader trend among the siblings to define their own names distinct from their parents' high-profile marriage.

Siblings Follow Shiloh's Precedent

Vivienne is the fourth of Jolie and Pitt's six children to legally remove their father's surname from their legal name. Her older sister Shiloh was the first to take legal action. Shiloh filed a petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024. The court granted Shiloh's request in August of that year, officially making her Shiloh Jolie-Pitt into Shiloh Jolie.

Advertisement

Brothers Maddox and Zahara pursued similar legal changes to their public identities in 2026. Maddox filed his petition in May 2026, securing court approval to change his name to Maddox Chivan Jolie on September 14. This decision followed the path set by his sisters, aligning his legal identity with his mother's lineage.

Zahara filed her request in June 2026, with the court approving her legal transition to Zahara Marley Jolie on September 28. These sequential approvals highlight a coordinated effort among the siblings to adopt their mother's surname as their primary legal identifier. Each child waited until reaching adulthood to initiate these specific legal proceedings.

Jolie Supports Individual Identity

The actress said, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

While four of the siblings have legally dropped Pitt from their names, their brother Knox also omitted the surname from his high school graduation diploma. No formal court filings have been confirmed for him yet. His choice to exclude the name from academic records suggests he may follow suit in future legal matters.

Advertisement

Neither Jolie nor Pitt has publicly commented on the latest legal decree. The silence from both parties indicates a private approach to these family matters. The focus remains on the children's autonomy rather than parental commentary.

Future Implications for Family Names

The remaining siblings, including Pax and Knox, have not yet made similar public moves. Their actions may depend on their own timelines and personal decisions. The pattern established by Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox, and Zahara sets a clear precedent for the others.

As the youngest children reach adulthood, similar petitions may arise. The legal system in California appears receptive to such requests when filed by adults seeking to redefine their identities. This trend underscores the evolving dynamics of celebrity families post-divorce.