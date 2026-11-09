Vivienne Jolie Legally Drops Brad Pitt Surname in Los Angeles Court

Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has legally removed her father's last name, becoming the fourth sibling to sever ties with Brad Pitt's surname following their high-profile divorce.

Angelina Jolie was spotted enjoying a family dinner in West Hollywood on Sunday, marking a quiet moment just days after her daughter Vivienne completed the legal process of dropping their estranged father's surname. The actress, who is 51 years old, appeared relaxed and stylish in a white blouse, grey slacks, and a chestnut coat with sleek straight hair. She shared the evening with her two eldest sons, Knox and Pax, who displayed their close bond by driving together to the restaurant.

Vivienne Jolie Name Change Court Ruling

Vivienne Jolie officially became the fourth of the six children to legally change her name by removing the Pitt surname, a significant step in her separation from her father. A Los Angeles judge granted her petition on Monday morning, ruling without objection that her name is changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The decree was signed and filed following a hearing where her attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, appeared remotely via LACourtConnect to present the case.

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Legal Timeline and Previous Sibling Actions

The legal proceedings followed a mandatory four-week publication period for the name change, with Vivienne publishing notice of her petition once a week from July 24 to August 14 in The Los Angeles Daily Journal. Any opposition was required to be submitted in writing before the final hearing on Monday, November 2. This action follows the path of her three older siblings, including Shiloh, Maddox, and Zahara, who have already legally altered their surnames to distance themselves from their father.

Family Dynamics and Personal Healing Goals

While the public process continued, sources close to Angelina Jolie emphasized her desire for healing and discretion regarding the family's private matters. A source told People magazine that Jolie is looking for everyone to heal and respects her children's decency in not speaking ill of their father publicly. The court documents listed the reason for the teenager's name change as personal, indicating an internal decision rather than a public statement on the ongoing family conflicts.

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Sunday Evening Outing in West Hollywood

On the day of the sighting, Knox, who is 18 and has not yet legally dropped the Pitt name, drove his elder brother Pax, 22, to the dinner location. Pax wore a black jacket, joggers, and a Supreme baseball cap, while Knox showed off his dyed hair as the group interacted at the valet. The pair looked alike, with Knox mirroring the appearance of his father, the Fight Club star, as he chatted with his mother and brother before they departed together.

Broader Context of the Brangelina Divorce

This name change occurs eight years after the bitter divorce battle between Jolie and Pitt, which was officially finalized in 2024. The couple, known as Brangelina, welcomed six children during their high-profile years together, with Vivienne being born in 2008 as the youngest. Vivienne had previously dropped her father's surname in the Playbill program for the Broadway production The Outsiders in May 2024, listing herself as Vivienne Jolie while serving as a producer alongside her mother.

Emotional Impact and Future Implications

The ongoing separation continues to affect the family dynamics, with reports indicating that Brad Pitt views the rift with his children as deeply painful. He believes that Angelina's role in how things unfolded represents an ultimate betrayal in the context of their long-standing partnership. As Vivienne moves forward with her new legal identity, the family continues to navigate the complex emotional aftermath of one of Hollywood's most publicized separations.