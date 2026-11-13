Vivienne Jolie Legal Name Change and Angelina Jolie's Art Exhibition

Vivienne Jolie legally drops Pitt from her name as Angelina Jolie opens an art exhibition detailing her private health battle with mental health and eating disorders.

Angelina Jolie has opened a new chapter in her personal advocacy by displaying a powerful art exhibition titled The Tulip Field A Gallery on Patience of Patients at Forager Crafts. The showcase, which ran from November 2 through November 8, serves as a raw and honest document of her private struggle with mental health and an eating disorder. By transforming her hospital experiences into visual art, the actress and director aims to destigmatize these issues while sharing her journey toward recovery with the public. The exhibition highlights the profound impact of peer support and professional care during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Details of Vivienne Jolie Legal Name Change

Vivienne Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially completed the legal process of dropping her father's last name. A Los Angeles judge granted her petition to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie on Monday, November 2. This significant legal milestone marks Vivienne as the fourth of the couple's six shared children to publicly distance themselves from the Pitt surname. The other children who have taken similar steps include Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox. The divorce proceedings between Jolie and Pitt, which were filed in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, were not finalized until December 2024.

Also read Auburn Police Officer Andrew Bryant Faces Legal Action After Arrest Video

Angelina Jolie Details Eating Disorder Recovery

Angelina Jolie, 49, shared that she was hospitalized at the beginning of this year for her eating disorder. She described her initial state in the facility as feeling angry, sick, and very alone. However, she noted that the kindness and warmth of the other patients and hospital staff eventually broke down the emotional walls she had built. She recalled that the other kids taught her how to be strong when she felt weakest, describing the experience as both the worst and best time of her life. Jolie emphasized that she has never laughed or cried harder or felt more honest and true to herself than during that recovery process.

Artwork Represents Hospitalization Memories

The Tulip Field exhibition at Forager Crafts utilizes paintings to depict the feelings and emotions Jolie experienced during her stay, as no photographs were allowed in the hospital. Jolie explained that the tulips in the artwork represent moments of time spent in the facility, ranging from hopelessness to bravery and safety. Each painting is titled with a sentence taken directly from journal entries she wrote while in the hospital. For example, a piece titled Vitals features a handwritten note dated May 14, 2026, in which she admitted to feeling guilty for needing to be in the hospital for so long. Another artwork, Slephs Star, depicts two tulips staring at a gold star with a message about visiting the deck.

Advertisement

Broadway Collaboration With Daughter Vivienne

Beyond the art exhibition, Jolie has deepened her bond with Vivienne through their professional collaboration on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. Jolie serves as a producer on the show after attending an earlier version of the production with Vivienne, who was 15 at the time. Vivienne now works as a producer's assistant on the project, indicating a shift in their dynamic from parent-child to professional partners. This shared creative endeavor has allowed Jolie to gain new insights into her daughter's character and capabilities, further strengthening their relationship amidst the family's complex legal and personal history.

Broader Context of Jolie Family Dynamics

The legal and artistic milestones for Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie occur against the backdrop of a long-standing family separation. With four of their six children having changed their names, the Jolie-Pitt family has significantly redefined its public identity since the split. The finalization of the divorce in December 2024 closed a legal chapter that began in September 2016. As Vivienne steps into her own identity legally and Angelina Jolie continues to advocate for mental health awareness, the family remains a focal point of public interest. The combination of legal name changes and personal art projects highlights a broader narrative of independence and healing for the family members involved.