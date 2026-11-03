Vivienne Jolie Drops Pitt Surname in Legal Name Change

Vivienne Jolie becomes the fourth of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children to legally drop the actor's surname, following a court order in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Judge grants the petition of Vivienne Marcheline Jolie to officially remove the surname Pitt from her legal identity. The ruling concludes a legal process initiated months ago by the eighteen-year-old artist. This decision makes Vivienne the fourth child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to formally separate her name from her estranged father. The court order was finalized on Monday, confirming the change from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Vivienne joined a growing list of her siblings who have taken similar legal steps. Her older brother Maddox Chivan Jolie, age twenty-five, dropped the surname last summer. Their sister Zahara Marley Jolie, age twenty-one, filed her own petition in June. Another sister, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, age twenty, has also legally changed her name in previous proceedings. The pattern indicates a coordinated effort among the children to distance themselves from the Hollywood star.

Also read Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne delivers final blow to estranged dad

Legal Proceedings And Court Decree

The hearing for Vivienne's name change occurred on Monday morning in Los Angeles. Her attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, represented her remotely via the LACourtConnect platform. The judge reviewed the case file and noted there were no objections to the petition. The court decree stated that the request was granted and officially filed. The legal documents confirm the petitioner's name is now Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Vivienne began the public notice process several weeks prior to the hearing. She published a notice of her petition in The Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week. The publication ran for four consecutive weeks starting on July twenty-four. The final week of publication occurred on August fourteen. This step is a standard legal requirement before a court can approve a name change.

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Siblings And Legal Notices

The actions of Vivienne follow recent legal filings by her other siblings. Maddox Chivan Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie both published notices in the Los Angeles Daily Journal during June and July. Maddox's hearing was scheduled for September fourteen. Zahara's hearing was scheduled for September twenty-eight. Both notices invited dissenting parties to appear at the hearings. No opposition was filed for any of the petitions.

The court documents list the reason for Vivienne's name change as personal. This aligns with the reasons given by her siblings. The legal process allows the children to define their own identities. It separates their professional and personal lives from their father's public image. The court records show a clear intent to finalize these changes.

Family Dynamics And Public Reaction

A source close to Angelina Jolie shared insights into the family situation. The source stated that Jolie is looking for everyone to heal from the rift. She wants the children to be respected and to move forward. The source emphasized that the children are showing decency by not speaking ill of their father publicly. Jolie herself is described as not fighting or angry. She simply desires peace and resolution for her children.

Vivienne has been actively distancing herself from the Pitt name in her professional life. In May twenty-twenty-four, she dropped the surname in the Playbill program. She was listed as Vivienne Jolie while producing The Outsiders on Broadway. She served as a producer alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie. This professional choice preceded the formal legal change. It signals her commitment to her independent career path.

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Pitt Perspective And Future Steps

Brad Pitt views the rift with his children as deeply painful. A source indicated that he believes Angelina Jolie's role in the separation is the ultimate betrayal. The actor has remained publically quiet about the specific legal details. The children's actions highlight the ongoing distance between them and their father. The legal changes are final and binding upon signature.

The completion of these name changes marks a significant milestone. It solidifies the separation between the children and their father. The decisions reflect the autonomy of the young adults. Vivienne joins her siblings in asserting her individual identity. The legal process is now complete for the fourth child. The family continues to navigate the complex aftermath of the divorce.