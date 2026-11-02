Vivienne Jolie Changes Surname to Drop Pitt Moniker

Vivienne Jolie legally drops the Pitt surname, joining three siblings in distancing from Brad Pitt. A Los Angeles judge approved the name change petition on November 2.

Vivienne Jolie has officially completed the legal process to remove the surname Pitt from her name, becoming the fourth child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to sever the hyphenated family moniker. A Los Angeles judge granted Vivienne's petition to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie on Monday, November 2.

Judge Approves Name Change Petition

Justice Keeny presided over the hearing at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, where he read aloud the names of individuals whose name change petitions had been approved. The judge explained that the administrative step allows him to sign the decree, enabling the petitioners to receive official paperwork within approximately one week from Room 112 on the first floor of the courthouse.

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Siblings Drop Famous Surname

This legal move follows a pattern set by her siblings, who have previously taken steps to distance themselves from their father's famous name. Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh had already removed Pitt from their identities, either publicly or through legal channels, following the separation of their parents. The family dynamic shifted significantly after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Public Identity and Career Credits

Vivienne, 15, had been using her mother's maiden name publicly for more than two years prior to this legal finalization. She was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for her role as an assistant and coproducer in the Broadway production of The Outsiders. This public usage contrasts with the hyphenated surname Jolie-Pitt that was previously associated with the children of the Hollywood couple.

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Broader Family Name Changes

The trend of name separation extends to Vivienne's brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, who omitted Pitt from his high school diploma in June. Although Knox, 22, has not yet filed the necessary paperwork to legally change his name, his public academic records reflect the same desire for distinction from his father. The exes were married from 2014 to 2016, with their divorce finalized in 2024 while remaining entangled in legal battles over shared assets.

Impact on Public Perception

A source close to Angelina Jolie, 51, stated that if the full context of the family's situation were known, the public would offer more sympathy and respect for the children's decisions. Vivienne's official credit as Vivienne Jolie in professional capacities underscores her move toward an independent identity. This development marks the finalization of a personal legal journey for one of the most watched families in the entertainment industry.