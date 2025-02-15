Vivek Ramaswamy to Launch Ohio Gubernatorial Campaign

Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is entering the race for Ohio governor, kicking off his campaign with a series of events across the state. Despite lacking political experience, Ramaswamy is garnering support from prominent Republicans and plans an aggressive campaign strategy.

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will officially launch his campaign for Ohio governor on February 24th in his hometown of Cincinnati. The campaign kickoff event will be held at CTL Aerospace Inc. Ramaswamy will then travel to New Albany, a suburb of Columbus, to deliver remarks at Axium Packaging later that evening. On February 25th, Ramaswamy is scheduled to hold events at Glass City Center in Toledo and The Local Bar in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland.

These announcements mark the beginning of a closely watched campaign for the Ohio governorship. Ramaswamy, who currently lacks political or government experience, is aiming to overcome this disadvantage by securing endorsements from prominent Republican figures. He has already received endorsements from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. The campaign is also planning to hold 30 county Republican dinners throughout the spring, from March 3rd to May 22nd, to connect with voters and build support.





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VIVEK RAMASWAMY OHIO GOVERNOR REPUBLICAN PARTY CAMPAIGN LAUNCH OHIO POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vivek Ramaswamy to leave DOGE and launch a run for Ohio governorBefore President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, NBC News confirms Vivek Ramaswamy is leaving DOGE and intends to announce his candidacy for Ohio governor. The Department of Government Efficiency is a new advisory body proposed by Trump and was to be run by Ramaswamy and Elon Musk.

Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy to Launch Ohio Gubernatorial Campaign in CincinnatiVivek Ramaswamy, biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, will launch his campaign for Ohio governor on February 24th in Cincinnati. The campaign rollout will span two days, with events in Columbus, Toledo, and Cleveland. Ramaswamy, who seeks to overcome a lack of political experience, has already secured endorsements from two sitting Republican statewide officials.

Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy to Enter 2026 Ohio Gubernatorial RaceRepublican Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his 2024 presidential bid, is set to announce his candidacy for Ohio governor in mid-February. He's assembling a campaign team with ties to former Vice President JD Vance's political circle. While Ramaswamy enjoys national recognition, he'll face established political figures like Attorney General Dave Yost and will need to build strong connections within Ohio to secure victory.

Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy Eyed for Ohio Senate Seat by TrumpFormer Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly being considered by Donald Trump to fill the open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Senate SeatFormer Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is considering a run for the vacant Ohio U.S. Senate seat. The position became available after Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned to take his new role.

Read more »

Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Governor's RaceRepublican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly planning to run for governor of Ohio in 2026 after serving as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk.

Read more »