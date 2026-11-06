Vive Latino 2025 Lineup Announces Mötley Crüe and Residente for March Event

Vive Latino returns for its 27th edition with Mötley Crüe, Residente, and Zurdok. The March 13-14 festival at Estadio GNP Seguros features over 50 acts streamed via Amazon Music.

Vive Latino is preparing to host its 27th edition, marking a significant return for the historic Mexican rock celebration. The upcoming festival will take place on March 13 and 14 at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. This year's announcement highlights a star-studded roster that blends international rock legends with leading regional talent.

Headliners Define 2025 Festival Lineup

The most anticipated acts for this year's event include the Mexican rock band Zurdok, which is confirmed for a highly anticipated return. Alongside Zurdok, the festival will feature international heavyweights such as Mötley Crüe and Residente. Additional major acts confirmed for the lineup include Placebo, Turnstile, Milo J, Latin Mafia, and Los Auténticos Decadentes. These headliners are set to perform at the Estadio GNP Seguros during the two-day music event.

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Diverse Artists Over 50 Acts Join Stage

The eclectic lineup for Vive Latino extends far beyond the primary headliners to include more than 50 Spanish- and English-speaking groups and solo artists. Notable participants include Kasabian, Los Tres, Paloma Murphy, La Santa Cecilia, Carla Morrison, and Ed Maverick. The roster also features Bacilos, Attaque 77, Mi Banda El Mexicano, and Polymarchs to ensure a broad genre representation.

Further adding to the diversity of the festival are artists such as Andrés Cepeda, Amandititita, and veteran Argentine rocker Laureano Brizuela. The lineup also features Adanowsky, Ozomatli, Ximena Sariñana, Skatalites, Cuca, Cultura Profética, Inspector, and La Gusana Ciega. This extensive list demonstrates the festival's commitment to showcasing a wide spectrum of musical styles and generations.

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Streaming Partnership Expands Digital Reach

For the fourth consecutive year, Vive Latino has secured a partnership with Amazon Music to broadcast the event. This collaboration ensures that performances from Mexico's longest-running music festival will be streamed on the digital platform. The broadcasts will be uninterrupted, allowing fans globally to access the live music experience. This digital expansion complements the traditional in-person attendance at the Estadio GNP Seguros.

Historical Context of Longest Running Festival

Since its inception in 1998, the Ibero-American Festival of Musical Culture, known affectionately as El Vive, has maintained its reputation for challenging audience expectations. The festival debuted on November 28 and 29, 1998, at the Foro Sol, which is now known as Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. It has taken place annually except for the years 1999, 2002, and 2021, with the latter cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legacy and Future Expansion of Vive Latino

Vive Latino has historically been a pioneer in genre integration, being the first to include pop, reggaeton, cumbia, and Mexican regional music artists in its lineup. The event has evolved significantly, having hosted a four-day edition in the past and incorporated English-language bands into the biggest celebration. It also became the first Latin American festival to host its own edition in Spain.

The 2025 edition continues this legacy of innovation and inclusivity. By combining historic rock acts like Zurdok with global stars like Mötley Crüe and Residente, the festival solidifies its status as a premier cultural event. The combination of physical attendance and Amazon Music streaming ensures that the impact of Vive Latino reaches both local and international audiences effectively.