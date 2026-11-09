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Vittoria Ceretti Wears Gucci Gown and Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps at LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet

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Vittoria Ceretti Wears Gucci Gown and Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps at LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet
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Vittoria Ceretti wore a Gucci dress with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps at the 2026 LACMA Gala on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

Vittoria Ceretti at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Italian model Vittoria Ceretti attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala this Saturday in an elegantly classic ensemble.

The star combined a custom black Gucci gown with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Ceretti opted for an enduringly sophisticated look: the black evening gown. Her floor length dress featured an off-the-shoulder boat neckline with a cinched, hourglass waistline.

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However, Ceretti incorporated a bit of a modern twist via the increasingly trendy thigh-high slit, which was a Carrie Coon Adds Some Color with Vibrant Magenta Pumps Paired with Gray Ensemble at Chicago International Film FestivalVittoria Ceretti at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at LACMA on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. She wore a classic pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Guepiere Pump 105, which featured sheer black mesh paneling with a black leather trim.

One of the more noticeable aspects of the shoe is the extra elongated, pointed toe coupled with a slender stiletto heel. Ceretti’s choice of footwear added an extra bit of assertive glamour to her entire look. Ceretti accessorized with a multi-row diamond statement collar and matching diamond drop earrings. She wore her hair up and in a slightly wet, slicked-back style and sported smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

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Ceretti has been in a relationship with Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio since 2023. DiCaprio is a long-time supporter of the arts and of LACMA specifically. He has been a co-chair of the Arts+Film Gala since its inception in 2011. Ceretti has attended galas with DiCaprio in the past, includingVittoria Ceretti at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform.

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