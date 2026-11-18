Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola responds to Brendan O'Connor's criticism of his dance with Carlos Gu, clarifying their relationship and artistic intent behind the controversial routine.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Vito Coppola has issued a direct response to criticism regarding his same-sex performance with partner Carlos Gu on Wednesday. The Italian star took to Instagram to address comments made by former professional Brendan O'Connor, who had labeled the routine as sexualized and inappropriate for a family audience. Coppola emphasized that the dance was a profound artistic expression designed to convey a specific narrative rather than merely a physical display.

Coppola Defends Artistic Intent and Relationship

Vito Coppola insisted that the affection displayed between himself and Carlos Gu should not be misinterpreted as romantic, clarifying that the two dancers are friends who have become family during their four years on the show. The routine, which aired during the Sunday results show, featured a soundtrack by Kylie Minogue for the song Can't Get You Out of My Head and included narration by Alan Cumming. Coppola explained that the performance was a romantasy story, blending romance and fantasy elements, where he was transported into a mythical world from his book to dance with his partner.

Also read Trump Criticizes 60 Minutes Iran Report as CBS Defends Eight-Month Investigation

The professional dancer shared a series of videos from their rehearsals to illustrate the dedication and isolation required to perfect the routine. He wrote that they had to isolate themselves to feel every single movement, intention, and expression, ensuring that no detail was left behind. Coppola thanked choreographer Elizabeth Honan for trusting them to lead the story and acknowledged the entire BBC Strictly production team for their work on costumes, lights, sets, hair, and makeup. He described the process as an investment of time and dedication to create a beautiful body expression with a deeper meaning.

O'Connor Labels Routine Inappropriate for Families

The defense comes hours after former Strictly professional Brendan O'Connor criticized the performance to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden. O'Connor argued that if the dancers had not sexualized the routine, it would have been fine, stressing the importance of considering children watching the family show. He explicitly stated that he did not want to see two men making out on the floor, asserting that dance should be art appreciated by everyone regardless of gender. O'Connor maintained that the fact it was a same-sex performance was irrelevant to his concern about the nature of the physical contact.

Advertisement

O'Connor also took to social media to defend his colleague James Jordan, who had previously apologized for his criticism but later insisted he stood by his views. James Jordan, 48, had faced significant backlash from fans who hailed the routine as one of the best pro dances they had seen. Jordan claimed the routine featured two men dancing sexually with each other on a family program and drew criticism for his initial comments. He later issued an apology for any upset caused but maintained his right to hold and express his opinion, stating that people can disagree without questioning each other's right to speak.

Behind-the-Scenes Effort and Fan Reception

Coppola highlighted the fun and laughter shared between him and Gu, particularly in the earlier stages of rehearsal, to humanize their partnership. He noted that as dancers and people, they are naturally affectionate and tactile, urging viewers not to misinterpret their closeness. The Italian star expressed hope that the audience felt the same emotion and meaning that they felt during the creation of the dance number. He thanked the fans for the appreciation and love received throughout the broadcast of this unique piece of performance art.

The controversy surrounding the routine has sparked a broader conversation about artistic expression and viewer interpretation on mainstream television. While some viewers praised the emotional depth and technical skill of the performance, others shared O'Connor's concerns about the level of intimacy displayed. The exchange between the current professionals and former contestants highlights the differing perspectives on what constitutes appropriate content for a wide-ranging audience. Coppola's detailed explanation aims to bridge this gap by providing context for the choreography and the personal bond between the two dancers.

Clarifying Misinterpretations of the Choreography

In his message, Coppola reiterated that every hand hold and look in the dance had a specific meaning intended to represent the story accurately. He emphasized that the couple put their very best effort into the special dance number, aiming to deliver a high-quality performance that resonated with viewers. The incident serves as a reminder of the power of dance to tell complex stories that may be interpreted differently by various segments of the audience. Coppola and Gu continue to be central figures in the Strictly Come Dancing cast, bringing their unique style and partnership to the spotlight every week.