Vito Coppola addresses backlash regarding his same-sex routine with Carlos Gu, emphasizing artistic intent and friendship after former pros criticized the performance.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola has publicly responded to controversy surrounding his same-sex dance routine with fellow professional Carlos Gu. The pair performed a romantasy-themed choreography that blends romantic and fantasy narrative elements during the Sunday results show.

Coppola took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the criticism, clarifying that the affection displayed on screen was part of an artistic story and should not be misinterpreted as romantic involvement. He emphasized that the two dancers are close friends who have become like family over their four years on the show.

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Coppola Explains Artistic Intent and Rehearsal Process

The dance routine, set to Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head" with narration by Alan Cumming, depicted Coppola being transported into a mythical world from a book to dance with Gu. Coppola shared behind-the-scenes videos to illustrate the intense preparation involved in creating this "beautiful body expression." He noted that the pair had to isolate themselves during extra rehearsals to feel every single movement, intention, and expression. Coppola stressed that nothing was left behind in their preparation, ensuring that every hand touch and look carried a specific meaning for the audience.

The Italian star thanked choreographer Elizabeth Honan for trusting them to lead the storytelling with their bodies. He also acknowledged the entire BBC Strictly production team, including departments handling costumes, lights, sets, hair, and makeup, for their dedication and hard work in bringing the performance to life.

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Former Pros Brendan Cole and James Jordan Criticize Routine

The defense comes after former Strictly professional Brendan Cole criticized the performance in an interview with the Daily Mail. Cole stated that if the routine had not been sexualised, it would have been fine, arguing that viewers must consider the family-friendly nature of the programme and the presence of children watching.

Cole, who was dropped from the Strictly pro lineup in 2018, clarified his position by stating he does not want to see two men or two women making out on the floor. However, he maintained that dance is art and the beauty of art lies in its ability to be appreciated by everyone, regardless of the gender of the performers.

Another former professional, James Jordan, had also faced significant backlash for claiming the routine featured two men dancing sexually with each other on a family programme. Jordan, 48, issued an apology on Instagram on Monday for any upset caused by his comments, clarifying that his intention was never to offend anyone.

Despite apologizing for the distress caused, Jordan insisted he still stood by his views and his right to hold and express opinions. He stated that while people have different perspectives, everyone is entitled to their own views, even if others disagree or take offense, arguing that people can disagree without questioning each other's right to speak.

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Public Reaction and Impact on Strictly Come Dancing

The controversy highlighted a divide in public opinion regarding same-sex performances on mainstream television. While Cole and Jordan expressed concerns about the level of physical affection shown, many viewers hailed the routine as one of the best professional dances seen on the show.

Coppola's response focused on the deep friendship and trust between him and Gu, noting that they joined Strictly together four years ago. He described the partnership as special and emphasized that their affectionate and tactile nature as dancers and people should be understood within the context of their close bond.

The incident has sparked broader conversations about artistic expression and audience expectations in family-oriented entertainment. Coppola hopes that the audience felt the deeper message and love behind the dance, viewing it as a significant body expression rather than just a standard competition routine.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on the creative choices made by the Strictly production team and the individual interpretations of viewers. Coppola and Gu's performance stands as a notable moment in recent Strictly history, drawing attention to the evolving nature of dance storytelling on television.