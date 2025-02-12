Vitamix President's Day Sale: Save Up to $200 on Powerful Blenders

Take advantage of Vitamix's President's Day sale and save big on their top-rated blenders, including the new Propel series. This deal offers some of the best prices we've seen on Vitamix blenders, with discounts of up to $200 off. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a premium blender.

I've been hooked on smoothies in an almost superstitious way ever since college: A fruit smoothie is like a good luck charm, promising the health you feel you deserve despite all your other bad decisions. But in my more recent adult life, a good blender is the passport to taqueria salsas, Oaxacan-style mole, and all the delicate emulsions I once had to buy at restaurants and in jars. Well, Vitamix crushes the blender game, but usually comes with a price tag to match.

Luckily Vitamix promo codes crop up at various points during the year. Discounts in February 2025 include $50 off the classic Vitamix 5200 blender that the WIRED Gear Team has been recommending for years. After all, what's not to like about a blender that measures its output in horsepower? You can find even more generous Vitamix deals for the newer generation of Propel blenders, during the brand's President's Day sale. This includes $150 off a Propel 510 that offers the same horsepower in a svelter package. Vitamix coupon codes also offer free shipping for large orders.Get $150 to $200 Off Select Vitamix Blenders President's Day isn't the most obvious time of year to catch Vitamix discount codes. But take your luck as it comes, and show your patriotism with a strawberry-blueberry-yogurt smoothie. The biggest discounts apply to Vitamix's new Propel series, which adds a number of preset blending programs to the classic Vitamix function set. With $150 off the 48-ounce Propel 510 this month until Feb. 22, the price actually drops well below the price range for Vitamix's classic blender models. This drops the slim, 48-ounce blender below $400, an unheard of price among recent Vitamix promo code deals. The series' top-line Vitamix Propel 750 tumbled $200 below list price this month as well, with its broad array of blender presets that includes a self-cleaning feature and a setting for dips and spreads. Other Vitamix blenders and immersion blenders receive more modest but still real price cuts of around $50.Does Vitamix Offer Free Shipping? Glad you asked. Vitamix is offering free standard shipping for orders above $99. This pretty much means that ground shipping is free for blenders at the current discounts. Priority shipping is not free, however. The WIRED Gear Team's Favorite Vitamix Blenders WIRED has long been singing the praises of the classic Vitamix 5200. The model made a blender convert out of contributing reviewer Joe Ray after he realized that the “model of preference for blender aficionados around the world” was also his key to home mole and Oaxacan-style cookery. A similar road-to-Damascus moment beset WIRED contributing reviewer Heather Arndt Anderson when she tested the Vitamix Ascent X2, also currently on a $50 promo discount. “The more I thought about it,” she wrote, “the more I realized that maybe I’ve never been a blender person because I never had a good blender.” Anderson also made a big batch of mole and avoided passing out from chile fumes, then moved on to homemade masa and a Georgian walnut spread. She regretted only that the blender wasn't easier to clean. After testing through a number of brands' blenders, WIRED contributing reviewer Emily Peck marveled that even the basic Vitamix Explorian E310 churned almonds frictionlessly into butter without even need of a presoak. Additional Vitamix Deals and Sales in 2025 Vitamix tends to offer a number of other deals and sales throughout the year, but the next one won't crop up till Mother's Day. Other deals to expect crop up during the summer, alongside the eternal Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. These President's Day deals on the Propel blenders in particular are as good or better than last year's Black Friday deals. So there's little reason to wait for a better Vitamix promo code on those blenders anytime soon





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VITAMIX BLENDER PRESIDENT's DAY SALE PROPEL DISCOUNT KITCHEN APPLIANCES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Last day to get this Arlo security camera bundle for $200!The Arlo Pro 5S security camera bundle is down to only $200 from $500, but you only have a few hours to take advantage of this amazing offer from Best Buy.

Read more »

Trump's Inauguration Set for Record-Breaking $200 MillionDonald Trump's inauguration is set to be one of the most expensive in history, with projected fundraising exceeding $200 million. The event will take place on January 20, 2025, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read more »

FanDuel's Bet $5, Get $200 Offer: Amplify Your Betting Power with No Promo Code RequiredUnlock a $200 bonus with FanDuel's Bet $5, Get $200 promotion. This offer requires no promo code and allows users to boost their betting bankroll with $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager.

Read more »

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Vikings vs Rams TonightBet on the Vikings vs. Rams with FanDuel’s Bet $5, Get $200 offer. No FanDuel promo code needed. Easy sign-up and instant bonus bets!

Read more »

DraftKings Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Vikings vs. Rams Playoff GameDraftKings is offering new users a chance to bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of their initial wager. This promotion is available in select states and is perfect for those looking to enhance their betting experience during the exciting Vikings vs. Rams playoff game.

Read more »

FanDuel's $5 Bet, $200 Bonus: A Great Deal for Nuggets vs. Mavericks FansFanDuel is offering a tempting $5 bet, $200 bonus promotion for new users. Place a $5 wager on any market, including the Nuggets vs. Mavericks game, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Learn how to claim this offer and explore responsible gambling resources.

Read more »