New studies reveal that declining vitamin K shots in U.S. newborns have caused a 347% spike in dangerous bleeding cases, raising urgent safety concerns.

A dramatic surge in preventable, potentially fatal internal bleeding among US newborns has been directly linked to a sharp decline in vitamin K vaccinations, according to two major studies published on November 5. The research reveals that as more parents decline the protective shot for their infants, cases of vitamin K deficiency bleeding have skyrocketed, creating severe health risks for babies during their most vulnerable first six months of life.

The first study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed the medical records of over 11 million babies up to 6 months old born in the United States from 2017 through 2025. The data shows that the percentage of babies receiving a vitamin K shot decreased from 97.7% to 95% during this period. During that same timeframe, cases of vitamin K deficiency bleeding increased by an alarming 347.1%. Rates jumped from 24 babies per 100,000 to 107 babies per 100,000.

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Rates of vitamin K deficiency also rose significantly by 215.7% during the study window. Among the babies diagnosed with vitamin K deficiency, almost 7% also had a diagnosed brain bleed. For babies with vitamin K deficiency bleeding, 2.4% experienced a brain bleed. These infants may not have active bleeding at the time of diagnosis but could be at high risk for bleeding in the future, potentially leading to permanent disability or death.

Dr. Elizabeth R. Wolf, the study's author and a Virginia Commonwealth University pediatrician, told Well Informed she knew vitamin K refusals had been rising, but she was surprised by the magnitude of the increase that she observed. The second study, published on the same day, looked at a cohort of 5.2 million infants during the same time period and found very similar results.

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This second study included more than just babies diagnosed with vitamin K deficiency bleeding and also included other kinds of internal bleeding. Diagnosing vitamin K deficiency bleeding requires that a clinician both recognizes and documents that bleeding was related to vitamin K deficiency, noted Dr. Kristan Scott, a neonatologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and author of the second study. We wanted to avoid missing bleeding events that may not have been specifically recorded as related to vitamin K deficiency, Scott added.

The second study found that infants who did not get a vitamin K shot had a significantly higher risk of bleeding before 6 months of age than infants who received the shot. Infants without the shot were also at a significantly higher risk of a brain bleed. As more newborns do not receive vitamin K, the population of infants vulnerable to potentially serious bleeding continues to grow, Scott said. Depending on when the bleeding occurs, it can be hard to detect until a baby has suffered a permanent disability or died.

Vitamin K is essential for human blood to clot, which helps the body stop bleeding if it is injured. Adults get the vitamin largely from food, but babies are born with very little. It does not pass easily from mother to child during pregnancy or through breastfeeding. Babies who are fed formula can get a small amount of vitamin K, but not enough to provide sufficient protection against the bleeding until a child starts eating solid food around four to six months and can absorb the vitamin themselves.

It works remarkably well at preventing vitamin K deficiency bleeding, and is safe and effective, Wolf said. Dr. Jaspreet Loyal, a Yale University pediatrician, said she hopes this research helps underscore that serious bleeding in the absence of vitamin K prophylaxis in the United States is real, relevant, dangerous and preventable. The medical consensus remains firm that the single shot is a critical, life-saving intervention for newborn health.

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Email interview with Dr. Kristan Scott, neonatologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Nov. 16, 2026. Email interview with Dr. Elizabeth R. Wolf, pediatrician at Virginia Commonwealth University, Nov. 15, 2026.