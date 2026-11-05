Vitamin K Refusals Surge as Infant Bleeding Rates Spike in US Studies

New JAMA studies reveal a sharp rise in US infant bleeding linked to declining Vitamin K shot adherence. Data shows refusal rates doubling since 2017 amid growing vaccine mistrust and policy shifts under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

New research published in JAMA and JAMA Pediatrics reveals a significant correlation between rising refusals of newborn vitamin K injections and a sharp increase in life-threatening bleeding episodes among US infants since 2017. These findings highlight a growing public health concern as parental skepticism toward routine medical interventions continues to impact newborn care standards across the nation.

Historical Context and Standard Care Rising Refusal Rates and Bleeding Incidents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not currently track rates of vitamin K refusals or bleeding events, leaving these new studies as critical indicators of changing trends. Dr. Kristan Scott and colleagues at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reported in a December 2024 study that more than 5 percent of US babies did not receive a vitamin K shot in 2024. This represented a 77 percent increase since 2017, establishing a clear upward trajectory in non-compliance.

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Further data published in JAMA analyzed medical records from more than 5.2 million US infants born between 2017 and 2025. The rate of newborns who did not receive a vitamin K shot more than doubled to 6.8 percent in 2025 from 3.1 percent in 2017. Additionally, the refusal rate jumped from the 5.1 percent level recorded at the end of 2024, indicating an accelerating trend in parental hesitancy.

A separate study led by Dr. Steven Woolf at Virginia Commonwealth University examined medical records from 11 million infants six months and younger between 2017 and 2025. During this period, the percentage of newborns who received a vitamin K shot fell from 97.7 percent to 95 percent. Concurrently, the rate of vitamin K deficiency bleeding nearly quadrupled and appeared to be accelerating over the multi-year period.

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Of the more than 11 million births analyzed in Dr. Woolf's study, there were a total of 5,217 bleeding events. The research team noted that the peak in 2025 coincides with eroding trust in public health following the COVID pandemic, rising vaccine hesitancy, and growing parental skepticism around newborn interventions. An exclusive analysis for Reuters of more than 1 million births nationwide by health data and analytics company Truveta found that the percentage of vitamin K refusals accelerated sharply in the first half of 2026. This metric jumped by more than 57 percent from January through June.

Causal Links and Statistical Risks

While these studies do not definitively prove causation, the simultaneous rise in refusals and bleeding events is significant. Babies who did not receive a vitamin K shot had a 47 percent higher risk of bleeding within the first 6 months of life compared with babies who did. They also had more than twice the risk of bleeding in the brain in their first six months.

The authors calculated that for every 114 newborns who do not receive a vitamin K shot at birth, one additional bleeding event would occur. Additionally, infants without the shot faced a higher risk of death with a bleeding diagnosis during their hospital stay after birth. Providing vitamin K shots at birth has been the standard of care since 1961, according to historical medical records.

Political Influence and Public Health Messaging

Vitamin K refusals have been rising steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic, but have accelerated under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He spent decades sowing mistrust about vaccines before taking the nation's top health post. Since assuming office, he has dropped childhood recommendations for six vaccines, though changes to the childhood vaccination schedule are currently on hold over a legal challenge.

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Health experts say the mixed messages from the administration have raised doubts among many parents about routine newborn treatments, including vitamin K. A US Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the CDC still recommends vitamin K shots for newborns. However, the spokesperson declined to say whether the agency would begin tracking rates of vitamin K refusals or bleeding events.

Expert Reactions and Future Implications

Dr. Steven Woolf, an epidemiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University, emphasized the consequences of stepping away from established medical standards. He stated that the data shows the direct impact of declining adherence to preventive care measures. The findings call for clear messages from all levels of public health about the need for vitamin K, according to Dr. Elizabeth Wolf, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Richmond.

Dr. Elizabeth Wolf, who led the VCU study, said the findings highlight the real-world implications of growing mistrust of doctors and public health professionals. She compared the current situation to recent measles outbreaks, noting that similar patterns of preventable disease are emerging due to vaccine hesitancy. The studies published on Thursday serve as the first to show that bleeding rates in US infants have increased along with rising refusals of vitamin K shots.

The trend coincides with a growing wave of mistrust toward vaccines and other newborn interventions. Vitamin K injections at birth have been standard for over 60 years because babies are not born with enough vitamin K, an essential nutrient that helps blood clot. The new data underscores the urgent need for consistent public health communication to reverse these dangerous trends and protect infant safety.