Russian investor Vitaly Bezrodnykh is named a major Tether shareholder. The disclosure impacts USDT trust amid regulatory scrutiny and profit growth.

The Financial Times has identified Russian venture investor Vitaly Bezrodnykh as a previously undisclosed significant shareholder in Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT. This revelation exposes a hidden ownership layer for the company, which Forbes estimates is worth approximately $200 billion. The stake was acquired around 2017 and is valued at several billion dollars, marking a major disclosure regarding the opaque nature of Tether's corporate structure. The identification of Bezrodnykh adds a prominent new name to a very short and closely held public list of stakeholders. This transparency gap highlights significant regulatory vulnerabilities for the crypto giant.

Bezrodnykh is the co-founder of Fulgur Ventures, a firm that has actively co-invested alongside Tether in bitcoin infrastructure projects. These joint ventures include Utexo and Jan3, suggesting a strategic operational relationship rather than a passive financial investment. The 56-year-old investor holds deep roots in both the cryptocurrency and cybersecurity sectors. He was an early bitcoin backer and served in a senior role with equity at Kaspersky Lab until 2012. This background provides Tether with technical credibility but raises questions about concentrated influence within its governance.

Also read Tether buys $10 million of Bitdeer shares as stock hovers near all-time low

Tether reported $4.5 billion in net operating profit for the first nine months of 2024. This substantial figure underscores the company's heavy reliance on interest earned from US Treasury bonds backing its tokens. USDT circulation reached $174 billion during this period, demonstrating immense market demand. The third quarter alone generated $1.5 billion in net operating profit, highlighting the consistent revenue generation from the spread between reserve yields and peg costs. The company also held $8 billion in excess reserves at the end of the quarter. This profitability model is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates and potential regulatory interventions.

The company holds 150,000 bitcoins worth $11.6 billion, the largest bitcoin reserve among any private company globally. This massive hoard supports the stability of the USDT token and serves as a significant buffer against market volatility. CEO Paolo Ardoino states that the company has over 730 million users worldwide. Tether adds about 30 million new wallets each quarter, indicating robust growth particularly in emerging markets. These regions often have limited access to dollar-based banking services, driving reliance on stablecoins for everyday transactions and store of value.

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USDT remains largely unregulated in both the United States and the European Union. Tether faces persistent questions about the reserves backing USDT and its access to traditional banking services. Competitors like Circle position USDC as a more transparent and regulated alternative. The disclosure of Bezrodnykh's stake may encourage rivals to argue that Tether lacks full transparency in its ownership structure. Institutional users prioritizing strict compliance may reconsider their exposure to Tether if governance risks appear elevated. The EU MiCA framework could force significant changes to Tether's reserve management and ownership disclosures.

In the short term, the disclosure is unlikely to disrupt Tether's daily operations or user adoption rates. However, it may attract additional regulatory scrutiny, especially in jurisdictions where Russian ownership is viewed with caution. For executives at crypto exchanges and institutional investors, this serves as a reminder that counterparty risk extends beyond asset reserves to governance. Concrete steps include reviewing USDT exposure limits in treasury operations. The opaque nature of the stake signals deep opacity in the company's structure that could ripple through crypto markets if perceived stability changes.