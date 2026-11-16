Vitalik Buterin Confirms EIP-8037 Gas Hike for Ethereum Glamsterdam Upgrade to Stop State Bloat

Vitalik Buterin outlines EIP-8037 for the Glamsterdam upgrade to curb Ethereum's state bloat. The proposal increases account creation costs to enhance network security and long-term scalability.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has officially confirmed that the upcoming Glamsterdam upgrade will implement EIP-8037 to address the critical challenge of exponential state growth on the blockchain. This essential mechanism aims to scale the network safely by making the creation of new accounts significantly more expensive in terms of gas fees. The proposal targets the hard ceiling on decentralization caused by the burden of storing and verifying massive state data on every node.

Under the new framework enforced by EIP-8037, the computational cost to create a new address will exceed five times the current standard rate. This steep increase applies not only to basic account creation but also to adding new storage slots and deploying smart contracts. The multi-dimensional approach to gas pricing is designed to internalize the long-term storage burden that the entire network must eventually bear.

Also read Alabama State Hosts Jackson State in Critical SWAC Showdown Amid Quarterback Uncertainty

Buterin explicitly stated that implementing a mechanism similar to EIP-8037 is currently the only viable path for Ethereum to maintain secure scalability. While executing transactions remains relatively scalable, the actual state data is expanding by approximately 110 GiB annually. Every single full node on the network is obligated to store and verify this entire state, creating a hard limit on how decentralized the network can remain if costs stay low.

Security firm ChainSecurity has identified that at least thirteen contracts on the Ethereum mainnet are highly susceptible to these new gas requirements. These contracts operate with strict limitations that could be breached by the proposed cost increases from the upgrade. A critical example involves the OP Stack bridge, which utilizes a hardcoded gas limit of 40,000 units that may be exceeded by the changes.

Advertisement

Even a modest rise in state gas costs caused by EIP-8037 could push the operational expenses of the OP Stack bridge beyond its fixed limit. Such an overflow would halt the bridge's functionality, potentially freezing user funds or disrupting cross-chain liquidity until a code update is deployed. Buterin acknowledged that these existing contracts were never designed with long-term state growth in mind.

Developers have been warned for years that storing data on-chain is not a farsighted option, but these guidelines were not formally codified. The last explicit warning regarding this issue dates back to 2021, meaning many newer developers were simply unaware of the long-term implications. Buterin himself admitted that this rule has not been written down or repeated since that time.

The implementation of EIP-8037 acts as a double-edged sword for the Ethereum ecosystem. On one side, it serves as a powerful deterrent against spammers and scammers who rely on generating massive volumes of junk accounts to conduct illicit activities. By raising the financial barrier to entry, the network can purge low-value clutter more effectively.

On the other side, the increased pressure creates immediate financial and technical hurdles for legitimate projects. Buterin admitted that multidimensional gas is arguably the most difficult problem facing the protocol. He noted that in 2024, he already identified this complexity as a major hurdle for sustainable development and network health.

Advertisement

To mitigate future confusion and unintended consequences, Buterin is now advocating for a comprehensive list of features that are likely to change. This includes formalizing rules around gas mechanics and slot times so that developers have clear, written guidance. The goal is to ensure that innovation does not come at the cost of network stability or user trust.

The broader market context suggests that delays in major updates like Glamsterdam can negatively impact investor sentiment and network outlook. However, rushing this complex upgrade without addressing the contract risks is equally dangerous. A new date for the Glamsterdam upgrade has not yet been confirmed by the development team.