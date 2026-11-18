Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argues digital assets must adopt the long-term stability and non-speculative culture of real estate to mature, citing urban planning insights. This shift aims to reduce impulsive trading and create safer investment vehicles for the crypto market.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a compelling argument that the cryptocurrency sector must evolve by adopting the structural characteristics traditionally associated with the real estate market. Speaking on platform X on November 18, Buterin emphasized that digital assets require the long-term stability and cultural inertia that have historically made housing a reliable store of value for previous generations. He explicitly stated that the modern crypto landscape lacks the equivalent of safe, non-speculative properties that define successful physical housing investments.

The Case for Stable Digital Investments

Buterin detailed his perspective by contrasting the current volatility of digital tokens with the grounded nature of physical property. He noted that housing has benefited from a culture and policy environment that encourages investing in safe, illiquid assets that cannot be easily or instantly liquidated. This inherent friction, which often frustrates day traders, serves as a crucial stabilizing mechanism for the housing market. By limiting the ease of quick sales, real estate prevents panic-driven market crashes and encourages long-term holding patterns that support community and economic stability.

Also read Vitalik Buterin backs higher gas costs for creating accounts and deploying smart contracts to help Ethereum scale

Generational Wealth and Urban Policy

The commentary followed a discussion initiated by economist Peter Tulip, who analyzed housing trends in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tulip highlighted how looser zoning regulations triggered a construction boom that lowered real rents by 15% between 2022 and 2025. Buterin pointed out a positive side effect of younger generations allocating savings to stocks and crypto instead of physical homes. This shift reduces the perverse incentives for incumbent homeowners to lobby against price drops, allowing housing to function like other necessities where increased supply and lower costs benefit society.

Buterin has a long-standing interest in urban planning and has previously supported the YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) movement, which advocates for denser development in urban centers. His previous arguments, including those made in 2022, focused on the implementation of a land value tax. He argued that such a policy would lower the initial cost of purchasing a home while simultaneously discouraging speculation on vacant lots, thereby promoting more efficient use of urban land.

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Housing as Illiquid NFTs

Describing the housing market as a confusing ecosystem of peculiar non-fungible tokens, Buterin explained that buyers are not merely purchasing square footage. Instead, they are buying the right to live in a specific city with access to its unique economic and social infrastructure. He previously argued that legalizing dense development accelerates economic growth and provides benefits even to those who prefer single-family homes, by making cities more affordable and vibrant for all residents.

This latest statement reinforces Buterin's belief that the crypto industry needs to develop its own version of these stabilizing forces. Rather than encouraging rapid, impulsive trading through applications, the ecosystem needs mechanisms that foster patience and long-term commitment. The goal is to create digital equivalents of safe, non-crazy things that investors can hold with confidence, mirroring the secure yet illiquid nature of traditional real estate assets.

Future Outlook for Crypto Stability

As the crypto market continues to mature, the challenge lies in building protocols and cultural norms that replicate these stabilizing effects. Buterin's proposal suggests that developers and regulators should look beyond simple price appreciation and consider the structural integrity of their platforms. By introducing features that discourage reckless trading and promote long-term holding, the digital asset class could achieve the same level of trust and stability that has made real estate a cornerstone of global wealth preservation.