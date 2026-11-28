Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko discusses the daily hardships faced by his family in Kyiv and his mental resilience as he prepares for the Merseyside Derby.

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko faces the Merseyside Derby with a heavy heart, as his thoughts remain firmly anchored in the war-torn landscape of his homeland. The Ukrainian left back begins every day with a video call to his parents, Serhii and Olesia, who are currently located in or near Kyiv. This daily connection serves as a stark reminder of the immense difficulties civilians and military personnel alike are enduring in Ukraine.

Family Hardships in Kyiv Under Attack

Mykolenko describes the current living conditions in Kyiv as impossible for ordinary citizens, particularly for families with young children. His parents are situated at a distance comparable to the stretch between Formby and Liverpool, yet their reality is defined by a lack of basic utilities. They have endured three days without electricity, relying solely on their personal solar panels to maintain some level of power.

Also read Your Daily Horoscope by Madame Clairevoyant: November 27, 2026

The situation is far more dire for those living in apartment blocks without private energy sources. Mykolenko, who has two young daughters, emphasized the horror of being unable to perform simple tasks like cooking for his children. The constant air raid sirens, which sound for sixteen to eighteen hours a day, halt all city life, forcing residents to simply survive rather than live normally.

Military Service and Mental Resilience

The defender's father, Serhii Mykolenko, remains in Ukraine due to his volunteer service in the national army, a choice he made immediately after the invasion began. He joined on the second day of the war after contacting a friend in the military to offer his help. This decision means he cannot leave the country, with leave limited to approximately one month per year in two-week increments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitalii Mykolenko admits that understanding the nightly attacks on his family and friends was initially horrible, but he has grown significantly stronger mentally over the past five years. Since joining Everton, the 27-year-old has developed the resilience needed to cope with the stress of his family's situation while maintaining a high level of professional performance on the pitch.

Professional Commitment to Everton

On the football field, Mykolenko has proven to be a reliable cornerstone for David Moyes's squad this season. He has started thirteen of fourteen games across all competitions, demonstrating consistency and durability. As he approaches his five-year anniversary at the club in January, he recently signed a new contract extension, signaling his long-term commitment to the Toffees.

His dedication to Everton is matched by his grounding in family values and personal interests. Unlike many professional footballers who travel to party destinations during the off-season, Mykolenko spends his time exploring England and reconnecting with his father through outdoor activities.

Fishing and Connection with Father

Mykolenko found solace this summer on a private lake near Warrington, where he and his father stayed in tents for twenty-four hours. Although they did not catch any fish, the experience provided a vital space for relaxation and connection away from the noise of professional sport. He values the entire atmosphere of camping, sleeping outdoors, and sharing a meal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These trips allow him to rest for five or six hours and switch off from the pressures of elite football. He recalls seven or eight fishing trips he took with his father in Ukraine, describing them as special moments where they could speak as friends. For Mykolenko, these quiet interactions are more important than any trophy or celebration on the field.