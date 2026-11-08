Vital records: Losing and restoring identity through official paperwork

People experiencing homelessness often lose important documents or see them stolen or damaged. Agencies and advocates can offer help.

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If you’d like to help us continue expanding local news coverage and access to essential information, you can subscribe or make a tax-deductible donation to ADN. Aeriel Reardon spent five years living outdoors in Anchorage after fleeing a violent relationship in Eagle River. Her home became a tent in a Midtown greenbelt near Sullivan Arena, which operated as the city’s mass shelter during the pandemic.

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During her time along the Chester Creek Trail, a homeless man doused Reardon with camping fuel and set her alight, she said. Reardon dropped to the ground and rolled in brush, trying to extinguish the flames.

“My backpack saved me,” Reardon said. Although her legs, arms and back were scorched, the backpack Reardon donned that day took the brunt of it. But the vital documents she carried inside were lost. Things like her birth certificate, Social Security card and driver’s license.

Like many other people experiencing homelessness, Reardon has lost or had her official documents stolen many times. It’s easy to see why. Lugging a file cabinet around isn’t feasible. Even maintaining a purse, a wallet or a fanny pack can be challenging when living on the streets or in temporary situations.

Bente Lahue-Brewer lost her ID during a stay at Brother Francis Shelter back in 2018.

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“It was in my pocket. But it went bye-bye,” Lahue-Brewer said. She’s not sure if it was stolen or just lost. But not having ID meant she couldn’t file for Social Security benefits when she needed them.

“I struggled,” Lahue-Brewer said. “I just winged it. ” Eventually, when she was hospitalized in the Lower 48 with drug use-related renal failure, administrators were able to identify her through prior medical records. Upon discharge, she had hospital paperwork with her name on it.

She used it to get an ID and fly home to Alaska, Lahue-Brewer said.

“When they become homeless, they lose their identity,” said Mike Hill, outreach specialist and housing navigator with the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness. The coalition works to restore those identities. One of Hill’s jobs is to take a tablet with a wireless connection to places where unsheltered homeless residents tend to camp. Sometimes it’s near the Circle K gas station at 36th Avenue and C Street.

Sometimes it’s at Davis Park in Mountain View, or numerous other hot spots. He works with them to regain lost state IDs, driver’s licenses, Social Security cards and other essential documents. Hill calls the process “housing readiness. ” “You can’t get into housing without ID,” Hill said.

That applies not just to apartments or hotels that require proof of identification.

“Shelters are making it more restrictive lately” too by requiring some form of ID to be presented upon asking for a bed, Hill said. Hill kept busy recently at the coalition’s annual Project Homeless Connect in Anchorage, a one-day resource fair where organizations and volunteers offer services like low-cost telephone subscriptions, legal aid, employment and housing information, healthcare, haircuts, winter clothes and hands-on assistance with getting copies of vital documents.

Sitting at a table next to a worker from the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles, Hill fielded inquiries from a steady stream of people lining up for help with missing documents. The DMV issued about 70 documents that day, most of them state IDs, said Kate Sheehan, policy adviser with the state Department of Administration.

“I remember doing an ID for somebody that hadn’t had one for five years. And this lady was super nice, but I just can’t imagine how she functioned without one” for so long, Hill said in a phone interview Thursday. Vivian Changsak, a former wildland firefighter from Lower Kalskag, waited patiently at the DMV table for a temporary state ID. In two weeks she would have the official card mailed to her.

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But the temporary one, printed out and handed to her at Project Homeless Connect, was enough for now. It could be the beginning of a fresh start, and Changsak was hopeful.

“I just filled out an application with Alaska Housing,” said Changsak, a f ormer environmental coordinator and tribal council vice president who has been living on the streets of Anchorage for six years. After applying for official documents, there’s often a waiting period until the agency mails out the final ones. If the person lacks a fixed address, there are several workarounds.

Hill said he recommends to unhoused people that they use the post office’s general delivery service, a free service that holds mail for up to a month. It’s often used by travelers, temporary residents or others without a fixed address. Homeless residents can also typically use the address of shelters they’re staying at like Brother Francis, the Downtown Hope Center and others, Hill said.

Karla Montoya, deputy state registrar at Alaska’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, joined Hill in helping people access documents like birth certificates, marriage licenses, divorce decrees and death certificates. She issued close to 40 during the event, Montoya said. If a person is experiencing homelessness and has no official paperwork but needs a vital document, case workers come in handy, Montoya said. They can write a letter on agency letterhead vouching for the person’s identity, for example.

Most of the people Montoya served at Project Homeless Connect had some form of identification, whether it was a state or tribal ID card or a Social Security card. Others had bank or credit card statements with their name on it. That, combined with a shelter worker or case manager confirming their identity, would be enough to get a birth certificate printed out. In some situations, a prison record can support identity verification.

“Some individuals that have been incarcerated, if they have their prison ID, we can also use that,” she said. That worked for Reardon once after she lost or had her documents stolen. She managed to replace them proving her identity through a police mug shot.

“I was officially ID’d because I was arrested,” she said. Another time, she wanted to enter treatment for substance use disorder but didn’t have ID. Fortunately, the facility was able to look her up through prior hospital admissions. Clean, sober and housed these days, Reardon works as a food truck manager for the Downtown Hope Center.

After nearly dying from an overdose in 2022, Reardon had an awakening and turned her life around. She attributes it to the Hope Center and to a near-death experience she had while being resuscitated.

“I felt like I was a little girl again,” Reardon said. “I felt like it was my second chance at life. ”