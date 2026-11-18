A new study indicates that simple visual tests measuring reaction time and conflict processing can identify mild cognitive impairment earlier than conventional methods, with affected individuals showing significantly slower responses to conflicting visual cues.

TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 — Simple visual tests could provide an early warning flag for brain decline, a new study says. People with mild cognitive impairment responded more slowly and performed worse on visual tests that required them to remember and process conflicting information, researchers reported recently in the journal“Our study shows that reaction time s can provide valuable information about cognitive function that may be missed by conventionaltesting,” senior researcher Shahina Pardhan, director of the Vision and Eye Research Institute at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K., said in a news release.

For the new study, researchers gave visual tasks to 115 participants, including a mix of cognitively healthy young and older adults and older adults who’d already screened positive for mild cognitive impairment. One task required participants to detect and remember color words displayed in either matching or conflicting ink colors — for example, the word “RED” printed in blue ink. Another task required participants to remember arrows with a direction and movement that either matched or conflicted.

Also read Panthers Early Road Tests Could pay Benefits Later

People with cognitive impairment had lower memory scores overall and took 27% longer than healthy seniorsWhen presented with conflicting visual information, their reaction times became even slower — 42% longer than healthy seniors.

Advertisement

“People who screened positive for mild cognitive impairment not only performed less accurately overall but often needed significantly longer to process information and respond, particularly when faced with conflicting visual cues,” Pardhan said. These reaction times might reveal subtle changes in brain function not detected by traditional screening tools, researchers said.

“These findings suggest that measuring reaction times alongside memory performance could help clinicians detect subtle cognitive changes at an earlier stage,” Pardhan said. “As populations continue to age and, accessible tools that can identify people at greater risk before symptoms become more severe. ”Copyright © 2026 HealthDay.