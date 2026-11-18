The 28-year-old Kenneth Zuniga rode the nation’s “blu-nami” to a series of firsts in the formerly red city.

Riding the nation’s “blu-nami,” Kenneth Zuniga will be sworn in as Vista’s mayor, making him San Diego County’s first-ever democratic socialist mayor. In a come-from-behind victory, Kenneth Zuniga became the first democratic socialist to capture a mayoral seat in San Diego County.

“I'll be the youngest mayor in Vista and the first Democrat , first democratic socialist mayor in San Diego County,” Zuniga said in a KPBS interview on Monday. “I'm the first LGBTQ+ mayor in Vista. So a lot of firsts. ”show 28-year-old Zuniga leading independent Joe Green by just over 1,100 votes.

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KPBS has called the race for Zuniga and Green“I think it means a new era of how people will look at city government,” Zuniga said.

“I want to make sure that we're really emphasizing a government that actually delivers results. ”“I actually had someone email me and say … ‘I went and mobilized my friends and family to tell them we want someone who's not being paid for by special interest. We want someone who's actually going to represent the people,’” Zuniga said.

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“Seeing the DSA wave be a part of the ‘blu-nami,’ I think it's inspiring, especially for a lot of young voters,” Zuniga said. “And I think that it really shows that voters are open to a new type of system, because the current one hasn't been working for them. ” As Mayor, Zuniga says he will prioritize creating more affordable housing in the city.

And he plans to collaborate with newly elected Democrats in Sacramento and Washington D.C. to get funding for sidewalks and streetlights. Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism. Las casillas han cerrado y los resultados de las elecciones están llegando poco a poco.