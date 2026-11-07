Vista Medical Center East placed on EMS bypass amid ongoing challenges

Saturday marked the latest hurdle in a series of challenges for Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, with the hospital placed on EMS bypass.

The Waukegan Fire Department said its emergency medical protocols"have been immediately adjusted" in response to the bypass notice. A suburban Waukegan hospital has apparently lost its Level II trauma center status, leaving a community trying to figure out its healthcare options, as Paris Schutz reports.

Saturday marked the latest hurdle in a series of challenges for Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, as the hospital was placed on EMS bypass. The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health that Vista Medical Center East was placed on EMS bypass as of 7 a.m. "This will stay in effect until further notice," the post read, in part.

Also read Sierra Vista paramedics stretched as emergency calls reach new high

"Ambulances will not be transporting patients there while the bypass is in effect. " The department said staffing shortages, coupled with the longer trip to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, can leave ambulances unavailable for local calls.

As a result, patients whose conditions allow are being asked to consider closer hospitals. The Waukegan Fire Department said its emergency medical protocols"have been immediately adjusted" in response to the bypass notice.

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"... Effective today, all emergency transport ambulances will route patients to the nearest available alternative hospital," the post read, in part.

"The leadership of the Waukegan Fire Department is working closely with regional health authorities and city leadership to monitor this situation and keep the community informed... "The EMS bypass is the latest setback for the hospital. NBC Chicago reported that the hospital faced foreclosure proceedings