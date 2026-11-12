VisionQuest Showrunner Terry Matalas on Finishing the WandaVision Trilogy

Terry Matalas says Jac Schaeffer gave him a blank canvas to close the WandaVision trilogy with VisionQuest, now streaming on Disney+ before Avengers: Doomsday.

Terry Matalas, the Star Trek writer who served as lead writer and showrunner for Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, has said that Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, gave him full creative freedom to conclude the trilogy. In an interview for Collider's Behind the Scenes series with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Matalas discussed the season finale of the Paul Bettany series, which is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

VisionQuest is the final Marvel project before Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for release in theaters on December 18, the same day as Dune: Part Three. Lovitt asked Matalas whether he had spoken with Schaeffer about how to tie up the WandaVision trilogy, or whether she had offered any advice for finishing the story.

Also read WandaVision Trilogy Ranked: VisionQuest Ranks Third

Jac Schaeffer and the WandaVision Trilogy

VisionQuest is viewed as the third installment in a trilogy that started with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024. Schaeffer wrote and created both of the first two shows.

The trilogy structure matters because each series built on the one before it. WandaVision began the arc in 2021, Agatha All Along followed in 2024, and VisionQuest closed the sequence, turning three separate Disney+ series into a single storyline.

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When Terry Matalas was hired for VisionQuest, he called Jac Schaeffer early on to tell her what an honor the job was. Matalas told Lovitt that he loves WandaVision and had watched every episode twice when it came out.

Schaeffer's first response, as Matalas recalled it, was that she did not want to talk about anything creative. She told him: 'You have your blank canvas here.' Matalas said he found that generous, noting that Schaeffer could have offered warnings about specific story elements but chose to let the new team do its own work.

Matalas summed up the outcome plainly: the VisionQuest team had exactly that, a blank canvas. Schaeffer remains tasked with writing the new Stargate series in development at Prime Video, so she continues to work on a separate high-profile project.

Why Marvel Chose Terry Matalas for VisionQuest

Marvel enlisted Terry Matalas to serve as lead writer and showrunner for VisionQuest, and the studio's decision paid off. The series was a hit with both critics and audiences.

Schaeffer had written and created the first two shows in the trilogy, so bringing in a new lead writer marked a change in who guided the final chapter. According to the interview, Matalas approached that handoff by focusing on the opportunity rather than on constraints from earlier entries.

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Matalas's account of the handoff suggests that the transition was built on respect between the two creators, with the earlier showrunner stepping back from creative direction. That approach gave the new team room to shape the ending on its own terms.

VisionQuest Streaming Before Avengers Doomsday

VisionQuest is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, closing the trilogy before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. Viewers can watch the full season from start to finish ahead of the film.

Avengers: Doomsday is described as the behemoth event film that Marvel's recent years have been building toward. Its December 18 release date places it on the same day as Dune: Part Three, a crowded opening for theatergoers.

The 2026 Marvel slate has already been strong. Wonder Man arrived in January 2026, and new Disney+ entries included second seasons of Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97. Spider-Man: Brand New Day launched in late July 2026, grossed over $2.5 billion at the box office, and is now one of the highest-grossing feature films of all time.

For fans, the practical result is that the WandaVision storyline now has a finished ending available on Disney+, while the franchise moves to its next major theatrical event. The finale of VisionQuest arrives as the last piece of Marvel's preparation for Avengers: Doomsday.