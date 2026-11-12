VisionQuest Showrunner Explains Why Wanda and Agatha Were Excluded From Finale Reunion

VisionQuest executive producer Terry Matalas details the creative and budgetary reasons behind excluding Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn from the emotional finale reunion scene with Billy and Tommy.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially concluded its next major chapter with the release of the VisionQuest season one finale. Showrunner Terry Matalas recently provided exclusive insights into the creative decisions that defined the final episode, titled Forever. The series, which stars Paul Bettany as the android hero, brought together a significant emotional climax involving Billy and Tommy. These characters, also known as Wiccan and Speed, were portrayed by Joe Locke in the latest installment. The storyline focused heavily on the bond between the father figure and his sons. This development marks a pivotal moment as the franchise prepares for upcoming phase six projects.

Exclusion Of Kathryn Hahn From Finale Scenes

Terry Matalas confirmed that the production team did not include Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in the final episode reunion sequence. The showrunner stated clearly that the production simply cannot afford to cast Hahn for such a critical scene. He explained that her presence inevitably dominates any scene she appears in, making it impossible to share the focus with other characters. The narrative priority during the reunion was strictly on Billy and Tommy. The creative team felt that adding Agatha would detract from the story they were trying to tell. Matalas emphasized that the moment needed to remain centered on the boys. This decision was made to ensure the emotional weight of the reunion was not diluted. The exclusion was a deliberate choice to serve the specific needs of the VisionQuest storyline.

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Elizabeth Olsen And Wanda Maximoff Absence

The creative team also had extensive discussions regarding the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Matalas noted that if they were to bring Wanda back, it would entirely shift the narrative focus to her character. The showrunner explained that the moment would become about Wanda the second she appeared on screen. They considered whether to include her in the family reunion but ultimately decided against it. The team believed that the current version of the finale was the right approach for the series. Matalas mentioned that there were many conversations above his pay grade regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These high-level discussions influenced the final decision to keep the focus on the male characters. The exclusion of the Scarlet Witch was not due to budget constraints alone but also narrative integrity.

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Focus On The Maximoff Boys And Vision

The VisionQuest finale centered on the relationship between Vision and his sons, Billy and Tommy. Joe Locke reprised his role as Wiccan, showing the character recovering from his time with Agatha Harkness. The previous appearance of Billy was in 2024 when he was searching for his twin brother. The reunion served as a closure to the boys journey of self-discovery. Matalas stated that the story of Vision and his father was the core of the episode. The showrunner believed that this focus worked best for the VisionQuest television show. He noted that while Wanda is a major component of the broader lore, her absence in this specific moment allowed the boys story to shine. The decision was made to ensure the emotion of the reunion remained pure and focused on the three characters present.

Post-Credits Scene And Future MCU Implications

The finale featured a massive post-credits scene that revealed Elizabeth Olsen remains alive as Scarlet Witch. This revelation adds complexity to the character arcs that were just concluded on screen. Terry Matalas acknowledged that Wanda kicked off all the events leading to the current storyline. However, the showrunner maintained that the finale worked as a standalone story for the Vision characters. He expressed confidence that the team reached a good place with their creative choices. The interview took place prior to the episode releasing on Disney+. This timing allowed for candid discussions about the production challenges. The Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is now moving closer to the end of the Multiverse Saga. With only a handful of projects left, including Avengers Doomsday, these decisions carry significant weight. The exclusion of major characters like Hahn and Olsen in key moments highlights a shift in narrative strategy.