VisionQuest Series Finale: Mid-Credits Tease Wanda's Return as Paul Bettany Moves to Netflix

Disney+ VisionQuest concludes its eight episodes with a shocking finale. Paul Bettany stars in the MCU series before transitioning to a new Netflix horror drama.

Disney+'s VisionQuest concluded its eight-episode run this past week, delivering a finale that captivated audiences with two distinct mid-credits scenes. The series finale, a key component of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ended with a specific teaser that hints at the potential reawakening of the character Wanda.

VisionQuest premiered on Disney+ on October 13, 2026, marking the return of Paul Bettany in his role as Vision. The miniseries serves as the final installment in the fantasy trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along, yet it diverges significantly in tone and subject matter from its predecessors.

Also read Paul Bettany On 'Questions' About Bringing Wanda Back For 'VisionQuest'

Shift From Magic To Artificial Intelligence

While WandaVision and Agatha All Along relied heavily on elements of witchcraft, spells, and supernatural fantasy, VisionQuest shifts the narrative focus toward science fiction and artificial intelligence. The show explores the complexities of synthetic life and technology, moving away from the hex-based magic that defined the earlier entries in the trilogy.

Despite the enthusiasm from fans who are eager to see the character return for a second season, Marvel and Disney+ have not addressed the possibility of renewal. VisionQuest was explicitly designed as a self-contained eight-episode miniseries, similar to its predecessors, meaning there is no planned continuation of the storyline within the current franchise framework.

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Paul Bettany To Star In Netflix Horror Drama

Following the conclusion of VisionQuest, Paul Bettany is preparing to move on to new professional endeavors, including an upcoming role in a Netflix supernatural drama. The series, created and co-written by Joshua Zetumer, represents a departure from the superhero genre and embraces the horror genre instead.

The Netflix original series tells the story of a man who becomes the sole caregiver for his two children following the tragic loss of his wife. The narrative begins by establishing a strained relationship between the father and his daughter, Alice, who is described as being anything but typical. The plot takes a much darker turn as the story unfolds.

The series blends elements of emotion, horror, and humor to explore the dark thoughts that parents experience but rarely discuss openly. This project highlights Bettany's versatility as an actor, allowing him to transition from a high-profile Marvel character to a lead in a creepy, character-driven drama.

Trilogy Completion And Future Implications

The completion of VisionQuest solidifies the end of the fantasy trilogy that has dominated Disney+ programming in recent years. The series finale provides closure to the character arcs established in previous seasons while leaving specific threads open through the mid-credits scene involving Wanda.

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Fans remain hopeful for future developments, but the current status of the series indicates a definitive end. The focus now shifts to the broader MCU landscape and how the technological themes introduced in VisionQuest might influence future storylines.