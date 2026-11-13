VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene Confirms Wanda Maximoff Alive Sets Stage For Young Avengers

The VisionQuest finale confirms Wanda Maximoff is alive after Doctor Doom rescues her. This development foreshadows the Young Avengers and sets up key plot points for Avengers Doomsday.

A surprising post-credits scene in the VisionQuest finale confirms that Wanda Maximoff is alive, revealing she was rescued by Doctor Doom. This revelation establishes the groundwork for future storylines involving the Young Avengers and Avengers: Doomsday within the MCU.

Post Credits Scene Reveals Doom Rescues Scarlet Witch

The brief but impactful scene features Wanda Maximoff, who is shown receiving an eldritch green light as she is saved from a dire situation. Doctor Doom declares that her powers will be his, signaling a complex alliance or capture scenario that shifts the power dynamics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This moment directly impacts the narrative trajectory for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday by introducing a powerful new variable.

Also read VisionQuest Showrunner Explains Why Wanda and Agatha Were Excluded From Finale Reunion

Speed And Wiccan Reunite After VisionQuest

The VisionQuest episode itself brings together Billy and Tommy Maximoff, previously known from WandaVision, after their souls inhabit the bodies of young men who were destined to die. Their reunion sparks questions about their origins and potential connection to their mother, setting up a search that mirrors comic book storylines. The finale hints at their future roles as the heroes Speed and Wiccan within the broader Avengers narrative.

Comic Book Parallels With Childrens Crusade

The current MCU events echo the comic series Avengers: The Children's Crusade, where the twin heroes Wiccan and Speed search for their mother, the Scarlet Witch. In the comics, Doctor Doom plays a pivotal role in their journey, having once worked with Wanda to resurrect her children. This backstory involves the Life Force and Doom's subsequent madness, providing a rich template for how the MCU might adapt these elements.

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Setting The Stage For Young Avengers Formation

With Wanda Maximoff under the influence of Doctor Doom, the conditions are ripe for the formation of the Young Avengers. Young heroes introduced in phases like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel could unite to rescue her or navigate the chaos caused by Doom's plans. This setup ensures that the next generation of heroes has a clear mission and emotional stake in the conflicts to come.

Avengers Doomsday Will Expand Doom Influence

The post-credits scene confirms that Doctor Doom will have significant power in Avengers: Doomsday, leveraging Wanda's abilities for his own ends. This development raises the stakes for the entire MCU, as Doom's ambitions extend beyond simple villainy into realm of godlike control. Fans anticipate how this dynamic will affect other Avengers and the overall balance of power in the universe.