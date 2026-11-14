Marvel Television's VisionQuest ending confirms Ultron survived the finale and is holding Jocasta's code. Showrunner Terry Matalas discusses the villain's future in the MCU.

The conclusion of Marvel Television's VisionQuest series has delivered a shocking twist that reshapes the future of its artificial intelligence villains. In the episode titled Forever, Paul Bettany as Vision and James Spader as Ultron finally confront the culmination of their complex dynamic. The narrative resolves the tension between the two characters as Vision prevents Ultron from executing a mass murder plan. This climax relies on the unique power of sitcoms to disrupt the villain's destructive intentions.

Ultron Survives the Simulation Burnout

Although the endless simulation trapping Vision and Ultron appears to burn out both of their cores, the final moments reveal that Ultron has survived. He is seen contemplating the revival of his lover, Jocasta, portrayed by T'Nia Miller. Ultron holds the source code containing her programming in a post-credits sequence, signaling that his consciousness remains intact. This survival was a deliberate narrative choice by the show's creative leadership.

Also read VisionQuest Finale: Ultron Spares Humanity To Rebuild Jocasta And Fulfill Stark's Vision

Showrunner Confirms Ultron's Future Path

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas recently discussed the ending with Entertainment Weekly to clarify the fate of the villain. Matalas stated that he wanted to demonstrate that there was a viable path forward for Ultron beyond his previous genocidal ambitions. The character promised Vision that he would not act alone in his future endeavors. This admission suggests that Ultron has retained his strategic mind despite his physical and digital degradation.

Jocasta's Code Holds Key to New Plotlines

The presence of Jocasta's source code in Ultron's possession creates immediate stakes for future Marvel projects. T'Nia Miller plays Jocasta, a character whose programming Ultron now controls and potentially wishes to restore. This development adds a layer of personal motivation to Ultron's survival that goes beyond mere existence. It introduces a potential ally or emotional anchor for a character previously defined by hatred of humanity.

Advertisement

Implications for Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars

The survival of Ultron raises questions about his role in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday and Avengers Secret Wars films. Marvel Studios is currently preparing a fresh slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with these major events. Marvel Television currently only has the mysterious Zodiac in production, leaving a gap for other characters. Ultron's continued existence provides a significant opportunity for crossover narratives or standalone stories.

Viewer Reaction and Future Narrative Possibilities

Fans are reacting to the revelation that Ultron is not finished and may have turned over a new leaf. Matalas noted that Ultron spiked the lens and looked directly at the audience, placing the decision of his moral alignment on the viewers. This fourth-wall break invites speculation about whether he will aid or hinder the heroes. The dynamic established in VisionQuest could offer some of Marvel Television's best stories moving forward.