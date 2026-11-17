Terry Matalas explains why the Avengers did not intervene during Vision's conflict with Ultron. The VisionQuest finale concludes with major character deaths and a post-credits scene confirming Wanda Maximoff is alive.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has provided the definitive explanation for the absence of the Avengers during the climax of the Marvel series VisionQuest. Fans have frequently questioned why Earth's Mightiest Heroes did not intervene while Vision faced off against Ultron and the newly resurrected Jocasta. Matalas clarified that the superheroes were not unaware of Vision's plight but were instead occupied with their own significant personal and professional crises.

Avengers Status and Individual Struggles

Matalas stated that Vision was fully aware of what his former teammates were doing at the time. The synthezoid kept tabs on his past associations and knew specifically about Bruce Banner's ongoing situation. The showrunner emphasized that each member of the original team was dealing with major individual issues and facing upcoming troubles that prevented them from assisting.

Also read VisionQuest Star T'Nia Miller on Jocasta's Romance with Ultron

This narrative choice reinforces the idea that the original Avengers roster has been fractured for years. Rather than a coordinated global force, the members are scattered and burdened by personal challenges. Vision operated without backup not because he was isolated, but because his allies were navigating their own distinct battles within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Virgil Horton and the Nanobot Threat

The finale revealed that Ultron's human avatar was modeled after Virgil Horton, a grandson of Phineas Horton and the husband of Jocasta. Virgil captured both Jocasta and Vision at his mansion and kept Ultron trapped inside a memory drive. Meanwhile, Tommy, Paladin, and Lisa attempted to rescue the captives, with Tommy using his super-speed to destroy the control pad.

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Jocasta attempted to kill Virgil, but he ultimately killed her in return. In her final moments, the weakened Jocasta released Ultron from the memory drive into a swarm of nanobots, giving him a physical body. Ultron then killed Virgil Horton. Devastated by the loss of his wife, Ultron decided to wipe out humanity by unleashing the lethal nanobot swarm across London.

Vision Intervenes and Tommy's Question

Vision successfully intervened to stop the catastrophic plan, managing to talk Ultron out of carrying out the massacre. The emotional resolution of the conflict between the two artificial intelligences served as the centerpiece of the series conclusion. It highlighted the complex relationship between creator and creation, as well as the lingering connections between Ultron and the remnants of his original family.

In the closing moments of the episode, Tommy asked Vision whether Wanda Maximoff could still be alive. This question provided a crucial narrative bridge to future storylines. It shifted the focus from the immediate resolution of the Ultron threat to the broader mystery of Wanda's whereabouts and status within the MCU landscape.

Post-Credits Scene and Future Implications

The post-credits scene confirmed Tommy's hopes by revealing that Wanda Maximoff is alive. The footage suggests she may be in Doctor Doom's custody, setting the stage for a potential rescue mission or confrontation. This development serves as a perfect setup for the introduction of the Young Avengers in future MCU projects.

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The revelation ties together the loose ends of the VisionQuest series while opening new avenues for storytelling. With Wanda confirmed alive and potentially captive, the path is clear for Tommy, Paladin, and other young heroes to step into the spotlight. The series has effectively concluded its immediate arc while planting the seeds for the next generation of heroes.