VisionQuest Finale Hints Doctor Strange Is Doctor Doom's Ally

New post-credits scenes in VisionQuest suggest Doctor Strange is working with Doctor Doom, potentially handing the villain both Scarlet Witch's power and a key ally.

The finale of Disney Plus series VisionQuest has introduced a chilling possibility for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday. Recent narrative developments strongly imply that Doctor Strange may be assisting Doctor Doom, a revelation that could drastically alter the balance of power in the multiverse. This emerging plot point suggests a major betrayal among the heroes as the December 18 release date approaches.

Doctor Doom Seizes Scarlet Witch Power

The first post-credits scene of the VisionQuest finale revisits the death of Wanda Maximoff from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this replay, Wanda brings down Mount Wundagore upon herself, but Doctor Doom lifts the rubble to awaken her. Doom explicitly declares that the Scarlet Witch's power will belong to him, establishing that she is being coerced into working against her will.

Also read Avengers: Doomsday Teased by VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene With Doctor Doom

This overt setup positions the Scarlet Witch as a reluctant lackey for the villain. It confirms that Doom has successfully claimed one of the most potent magical sources in the Marvel universe. The scene leaves no ambiguity about Doom's intention to weaponize Wanda's abilities for his own ends.

Strange Complicity in Doom's Success

A second post-credits scene offers a more subtle but significant implication regarding Doctor Strange's involvement. As noted by fans on social media, Strange was the only direct witness to Wanda's death before her companions fled. This unique position raises serious questions about his subsequent actions.

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Doctor Doom could not have located Wanda's body without assistance, given the secrecy surrounding the event. While alternative theories suggest America Chavez or Wong might have revealed the location, the narrative strongly hints at Strange's complicity. His failure to prevent Doom from claiming the body implies a direct alliance or a forced cooperation with the Latverian ruler.

Unprecedented Threat to the Avengers

If Doctor Strange is indeed working with Doctor Doom, the Avengers face an existential crisis. Doom alone is a formidable magic wielder, but combining his intellect with the combined powers of the Scarlet Witch and the Sorcerer Supreme creates an unstoppable force. This trio could potentially level entire universes and dismantle the Avengers entirely.

The loss of Strange and Wanda strips the team of its primary magical defenders. Remaining sorcerers like Clea, Wong, and Loki may be insufficient to counter such overwhelming power. There is also the risk that other heroes could fall under Doom's spell, further expanding his ranks of Witches of Latveria.

Next Steps in the Multiverse War

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, and it will likely clarify the nature of Doctor Strange's alliance with Doom. Whether Strange is acting to secure the multiverse or is under magical possession remains to be seen. The stakes have never been higher for the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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This narrative shift transforms Doctor Doom into a significantly more dangerous adversary. The addition of Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange to his side may turn the final conflict into a catastrophic battle for the Avengers. Fans must wait for the feature film to uncover the true motivations behind these shocking alliances.