VisionQuest Episode 8 Finale: Easter Eggs, MCU Ties and References

VisionQuest episode 8 finale features over 130 Easter eggs linking the MCU, WandaVision and Agatha All Along, from HAL 9000 nods to Billy's dreambinding.

VisionQuest episode 8 closes the MCU's WandaVision trilogy and opens a new chapter for the titular synthezoid Vision and his family. The finale is packed with more than 130 Easter eggs, references, cameos and major MCU ties, many of them drawn from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

The episode also includes nods to the original comics, to showrunner Terry Matalas' past non-MCU shows and to key reveals that tease the MCU's future. It additionally offers a run of computer and television puns that fans are likely to spot quickly.

Also read T'Nia Miller Reveals Jocasta's Fate in VisionQuest Finale and Future MCU Plans

Ultron, Virgil Horton and Classic Pop Culture Nods

Virgil Horton's dialogue in VisionQuest episode 8 recalls several classic pop culture touchstones, starting with Yogi Bear and Scooby-Doo. Excited about the meal he forces Vision and Jocasta to serve him, Virgil references the cartoon trope where food floats through the air and pulls characters toward it.

Virgil also criticizes Ultron's name by suggesting that Tony Stark and Bruce Banner played with too many GoBots, a rival toy franchise to the far more successful Transformers. Ultron's trapped form, a device resembling a hard drive with a large central red eye, strongly evokes HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

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Virgil further compares Ultron to a Tamagotchi, the egg-shaped digital pet, by joking that he is too much fun like a toy pet. Later, Ultron grabs Vision's head in a new physical form made from billions of nanobots, mirroring the moment in Age of Ultron when Vision locked him out of the Internet.

Billy Maximoff, Dreambinding and Agatha's Ghost

Billy Maximoff, played by Joe Locke as William Kaplan, finally meets his brother through a telepathic link spell known as dreambinding. Billy confirms that he has been searching for Tommy ever since the finale of Agatha All Along.

After watching the SWORD re-runs of WandaVision, Thomas theorizes that Billy used his magic to save him, which matches what happened in Agatha All Along. Billy also reveals that dreambinding is part of his training alongside astral projection and portals, powers previously seen in the MCU through Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff.

Billy reveals that he is in New Jersey, and the episode name-drops Eastview as the place where the Maximoff Twins and Vision plan to meet for dinner. Thomas also sees Billy arguing with an invisible presence that is undoubtedly the ghost of Agatha Harkness, whom Billy joined forces with to find his brother at the end of Agatha All Along.

Jocasta, SWORD and the Rebuilt Vision

Virgil reveals that he was part of the SWORD team that disassembled and rebuilt Vision, as shown in WandaVision. While secretly taking parts from Vision to build Jocasta, the SWORD flashback shows Virgil holding the same Jocasta drive briefly seen in Age of Ultron, right before Tony Stark chose FRIDAY ahead of the Battle of Sokovia.

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Virgil also plays Glen Campbell's Rhinestone Cowboy, which he and Jo Carrington once considered their favorite song. The track was first teased in the previous episode, when Jocasta began regaining JO's full memories.

Vision's new look in the finale fully embraces his identity as he is no longer White Vision. The costume is more faithful to the comics than his earlier MCU design, complete with a collar for his yellow cape.

UltraVision and the Fate of Ultron

Vision and Edith build UltraVision, a brand-new television reality designed to help Ultron process his grief, pain and loneliness after Virgil shot and killed Jocasta. The construct also buys Vision time to convince Ultron not to kill millions in London with the nanobots.

Virgil's ego and god complex take center stage as he quotes the first verse of Genesis while discussing his grandfather's work as the godfather of AI. He recalls his grandfather saying 'let there be life', but instead getting light and a broken robot with a penchant for catching on fire.