VisionQuest Episode 7 Sets New IMDb Record for Marvel Disney+ Series

VisionQuest Immolation earns a 9.2 IMDb score, surpassing Agatha All Along. Paul Bettany receives acclaim as White Vision accepts his past and Tommy Maximoff.

Marvel Studios has officially set a new benchmark for critical acclaim on Disney+ with the release of VisionQuest episode 7, titled Immolation. The penultimate installment of the trilogy has achieved a 9.2 rating on IMDb, earning its status as the highest-rated episode in the entire WandaVision trilogy history. This milestone follows the performance of over 1,300 user ratings, signaling an unprecedented level of audience approval for the series conclusion.

IMDb Record Surpasses Agatha All Along

The 9.2 rating secures the title of highest-rated Marvel episode on the platform, dethroning Agatha All Along episode 7. That previous record-holder, Death's Hand in Mine, maintained a strong 9.0 score from its audience. VisionQuest Immolation now ranks among the top five highest-rated Marvel episodes on Disney+ of all time, demonstrating a significant shift in viewer engagement with the franchise's latest narrative arc.

Also read VisionQuest Episode 7 Reveals Dr. Phineas T. Horton Created Vision's Face in 1939 Tragedy

While the WandaVision series remains the highest-rated overall series in the trilogy with a 92% Tomatometer, the individual episode ratings for VisionQuest reflect a concentrated peak in quality and emotional resonance. The show currently holds an 86% Tomatometer and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating consistent critical praise throughout its run.

Paul Bettany Delivers Cathartic Performance

Central to the episode's success is the portrayal of White Vision by Paul Bettany, who navigates complex character dynamics across multiple roles including Jim Hammond and Phineas Horton. Viewers have responded strongly to his deeply heavy and cathartic performance, which depicts the android's emotional breakthrough regarding his identity.

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After enduring significant personal conflict and resistance to his memories from the Westview incident, White Vision finally accepts these experiences. The episode marks a pivotal moment where he acknowledges his grief over losing his family, effectively ending his internal struggles. This acceptance allows him to fully embody the role of Vision again, even in the absence of the Mind Stone.

Emotional Reunion with Tommy Maximoff

The narrative core of VisionQuest centers on White Vision's search for his identity, guided by multiple AI personas and an encounter with a teenager believed to be his resurrected son, Tommy. Immolation resolves the tension surrounding their relationship as White Vision emotionally accepts Tommy as his son.

This resolution provides closure to the storyline that began with the resurrection of Billy and Tommy Maximoff after Wanda dismantled the Hex. Joe Locke's portrayal of Billy Maximoff was a key element in the preceding Agatha All Along series, which revealed the mystery character's true identity. The witch-focused series received a 84% Tomatometer and an 82% audience score, contributing to the cohesive critical success of the trilogy.

Trilogy Conclusion and Future Outlook

The penultimate episode ends with Vision surrendering himself to the Client, who possesses the face of Ultron's human avatar portrayed by James Spader. The final episode, titled Forever, is scheduled to drop on November 10, 2026, and is expected to wrap up Vision's story while unraveling the Client's motives.

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During the finale, Tommy will attempt to save his father after Vision leaves a message accepting him as his son. Showrunner and trilogy creator Terry Matalas has expressed a strong desire to continue working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, describing the characters of Vision, Ultron, and the Maximoff family as part of his DNA. The final episode will determine the future of Tommy and Billy Maximoff, concluding a saga that has defined Marvel Studios' Disney+ era since WandaVision launched in 2021.