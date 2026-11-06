VisionQuest episode 7 confirms Vision is the White Vision and embraces Tommy as his son, setting up a finale due on Disney+ next week.

VisionQuest, the Disney+ series centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Vision, has finally answered the identity question that fans have followed since the franchise began. In episode 7, the series makes clear that Vision is the White Vision, rather than just a combination of all the Visions or something else entirely. With one episode left, the finale arrives on Disney+ next week.

The answer matters because the show's focus on Vision is new in two ways. It is new across this trilogy, and it is new for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, since Vision has been an important character since his introduction.

Also read Wait, Did VisionQuest Episode 7 Just Kill Another Fan-Favorite AI?

Episode 7 Confirms Vision Is the White Vision

Episode 7 of VisionQuest gives a clear answer on whether Vision is only the White Vision. The episode confirms that he is, a point that was in doubt at several moments earlier in the series.

For the first six episodes, the series examined this question from multiple perspectives. The show treated the story as an exploration of Vision's identity and how he sees himself through three sources: his memories as the original Vision, the memories of the Hex, and his body, which belongs to the White Vision.

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The series also showed Vision rejecting several connections. He claimed he was not the Vision from the Hex, and he had no sense that Wanda, Billy, and Tommy were his family. That refusal shaped his early relationship with the family he would later come to accept.

Vision's Bond With Tommy Deepens

Vision's bond with Tommy grew even while Vision continued to deny it. Tommy's arrival intensified his refusal to accept the family as his or as real, yet he clearly came to feel that Tommy was his son.

According to the source, episode 7 showed the final step in that process. Vision is now presumably fully embracing Tommy as his son, a change that follows the emotional path the series built across its first six episodes.

That development also raises new questions. Vision and Tommy do not know that Billy is still alive, and the series has left that knowledge in the hands of the finale.

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What the VisionQuest Finale Could Reveal

The next major question is whether the finale will reveal Billy's survival or bring Billy himself back into the story. Viewers will be watching to see whether the discovery arrives on screen before the series ends.

The finale may also include a tease of Wanda's return, either within VisionQuest or in another part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, the source leaves that outcome open, and the finale's release on Disney+ next week will determine how these threads are resolved.