VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas explains why Vivian was excluded from the Marvel series, citing narrative alignment with Paul Bettany's character mourning process.

Series creator Terry Matalas provided a detailed explanation regarding the omission of the android daughter Vivian from the Marvel Cinematic Universe production VisionQuest. This creative decision marks a significant departure from the source material, where the character has established importance.

Matalas Justifies Vivian Omission

Paul Bettany's Vision character returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in September five years after his departure at the end of WandaVision. During the course of VisionQuest, the protagonist reunited with his sons Tommy and Billy, while integrating artificial intelligence personas such as E.D.I.T.H. and F.R.I.D.A.Y. into his new family dynamic.

Also read VisionQuest Ends With Post-Credits Scene Linking Wanda to Doctor Doom in MCU Phase 6 Setup

Fans familiar with comic book history noted the complete absence of Vivian, the android daughter created in the Tom King-written Vision series. Matalas clarified to The Direct that Vivian never felt like the correct fit for the narrative trajectory VisionQuest intended to pursue from its opening scenes.

Ultron Fills Familial Role

The creative team determined that James Spader's portrayal of Ultron better served the thematic needs of the story than introducing Vivian. Matalas stated that while the original comic collection inspires the project, creating a robot wife during a period of mourning did not align with the character's mental state.

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Instead, Ultron assumes a complex position as a father figure, therapist, and devil on the shoulder for Vision. This combination allows the android to explore his humanity while grappling with his past and future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bettany Notes Different Timeline

Paul Bettany described the original Tom King comic series as a fantastic graphic novel that operates on a different timeline than the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. He suggested that the show has already covered the family story for his character, casting doubt on whether Vivian will appear in the franchise.

In the comics, Vivian survived the events of her series to join The Champions superhero team. Her mother, Virginia, and brother, Vin, did not share the same fortunate outcome. The MCU continues to diverge from these established comic book histories.

J.I.M. and Golden Torch Connection

VisionQuest established a direct connection between Vision and J.I.M., also known as the Golden Age Human Torch. Dr. Phineas Horton created J.I.M. in the image of his late son, embedding his source code deep within Vision's programming.

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Bettany portrayed both Vision and manifestations of J.I.M. and Horton when the protagonist discovered this code. This revelation links the android to one of Marvel's prominent legacy characters and expands the lore surrounding artificial intelligence in the franchise.

Future Appearances Confirmed

VisionQuest is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. Paul Bettany is confirmed to reprise the role of Vision in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release in theaters on December 17, 2027.

It remains unannounced whether Ultron, Tommy played by Ruaridh Mollica, or Billy played by Joe Locke will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. The series continues to explore the boundaries of identity and family for the android hero.