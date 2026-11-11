VisionQuest Actor Reveals Cut Superhero Suit and Bi Representation Details

Ruaridh Mollica discusses VisionQuest Season 1 finale choices, including a scrapped superhero suit design and the canonical bisexuality of Tommy Maximoff in the MCU.

Actor Ruaridh Mollica has provided exclusive insights into the creative decisions behind the VisionQuest Season 1 finale, revealing that the character Speed was originally intended to wear a full superhero costume. Speaking with ScreenRant following the release of episode eight titled Forever, Mollica disclosed that Marvel Studios had fully measured him for a complete suit production before ultimately cutting the sequence from the final edit.

Scrapped Superhero Costume Design

Mollica confirmed that the production team initially planned for Tommy Maximoff to appear in a traditional superhero outfit during the finale scenes. The Scottish actor noted that viewers were very close to seeing this version of the character on screen, describing the revelation as an exciting new detail not previously shared publicly with fans or colleagues.

Also read VisionQuest Season 1 Finale: Ruaridh Mollica on Speed, Tommy Maximoff and MCU Legacy

Showrunner Terry Matalas ultimately decided against including the full suit to maintain a grounded narrative tone within the series. Mollica explained that Matalas wanted the show to remain deeply connected to reality, particularly for his character who serves as an anchor to London and the real world rather than floating in abstract comic book logic.

The decision meant that there was never a logical moment in the script where Tommy could simply find or don a superhero uniform without breaking the established connection to reality. Instead, the costume department incorporated functional elements like superhero goggles which originated from the character Paladin, allowing for a practical integration of heroic gear.

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Stylistic Choices and Homages

Although the full suit was removed, the production adapted the visual aesthetic by changing the costume to feature green tones and a tracksuit style. This design choice reflected the essence of a superhero suit while maintaining the casual, realistic look required by the showrunner. Mollica praised this adaptation as a strong creative compromise that leaves audiences wanting more future development.

Costume designer Sarah Young ensured the inclusion of specific homages to the original WandaVision series. Mollica highlighted how the young Tommy's jacket served as a direct nod to the earlier Disney+ limited series, demonstrating the meticulous attention paid to continuity and character history within Kevin Feige's expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Bisexuality and Character Identity

Outside of costume details, Mollica addressed the exploration of Tommy Maximoff's sexuality in the current season. While the character is canonically bisexual in the broader lore, Mollica stated that he believes Tommy knows his orientation within the context of the show. He emphasized that specific queer relationships are not explored in this particular section of the character's life arc.

The Red Rose alum expressed hope that future seasons will delve deeper into these aspects of the character's identity. As an openly bisexual actor playing a bisexual role, Mollica felt a strong personal connection to the part, noting moments where he recognized queer expressions in his performance that resonated with his own experiences.

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Fan Reception and Future Outlook

Mollica suggested that the character's personality likely includes elements of his past relationships with men across different timelines. He hopes that these traits exist subtly in who Tommy is rather than being defined solely by specific romantic plots during this initial season. The actor believes this approach allows for a more nuanced representation that respects the source material.

All episodes of VisionQuest are currently streaming on Disney+. The series continues to build upon the Multiverse Saga era, which is approaching its conclusion in 2026. Fans can expect further developments in the lives of the Maximoff twins as the franchise moves forward with new storytelling directions under the guidance of the executive producers and creative team.