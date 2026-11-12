Ultron kills Virgil Horton in Vision Quest Episode 8 with a fatal crush mirroring Daredevil Kingpin scene. Fans note striking parallels to Vincent DOnofrio Fisk murder method on Disney plus streaming service.

The eighth episode of the Marvel series Vision Quest has ignited significant discussion among viewers for its graphic depiction of violence, specifically drawing direct comparisons to a notable sequence from the Disney Plus original series Daredevil Born Again. The episode began streaming globally on November 10, 2026, introducing a chilling moment involving James Spader's portrayal of the artificial intelligence entity Ultron. This specific scene has become a focal point for fans analyzing the creative direction and visual storytelling choices within the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative.

Virgil Horton Death Scene Details

The sequence in question involves Ultron killing the character Virgil Horton, who is simultaneously portrayed by the same actor, James Spader. The event occurs after Virgil has fatally wounded T'Nia Miller's character, Josephine Carrington, also known as Jocasta. In the scene, Virgil is Josephine's former wife, adding a layer of tragic complexity to the physical altercation. The violence escalates rapidly as Ultron engages with Virgil in a physically devastating manner that leaves little ambiguity about the outcome of their confrontation.

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Ultron proceeds to grab Virgil in a bear hug that appears deceptively gentle at first glance. However, the embrace quickly turns fatal as the AI entity squeezes with immense pressure. The visual effects depict Virgil's bones, muscles, and internal organs seemingly pulverizing under the strain. This brutal method of execution serves as the primary mechanism for eliminating the character from the storyline. The explicit nature of the scene has been widely noted for its intensity and shock value among the audience.

Daredevil Born Again Comparison

Fans have immediately drawn parallels between this event and a similar murder committed by Wilson Fisk in Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Episode 6. In that earlier scene, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin kills Doctor Arash Merati during a hug. Doctor Merati was the physician treating Vanessa Fisk at the time of her death. The emotional context of both scenes involves a grieving individual being approached by another character seeking comfort or closure.

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Doctor Merati approached a mourning Kingpin to console him following the loss of his wife. As they embraced, Fisk lifted the doctor off his feet and killed him with a crushing grip. This method mirrors the action taken by Ultron against Virgil Horton. Both scenes utilize physical intimacy as a vehicle for extreme violence, creating a memorable and disturbing visual motif. The similarity has not gone unnoticed by the dedicated fanbase tracking details across the Marvel catalog.

Social Media And Fan Reactions

The parallels between the two murders have sparked extensive conversation on social media platforms, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. Industry scoopers have highlighted posts where fans point out the stylistic similarities between the MCU scenes. One prominent post featured a GIF version of Virgil's death with the caption stating He kingpinned him. This phrase succinctly captures the audience perception of the shared cinematic language.

Another user shared a brief of Fisk killing Doctor Merati in the comment section of a post showing Virgil's death. They responded with the word Same, emphasizing the direct resemblance in execution. These reactions demonstrate how interconnected the narratives within the Disney Plus Marvel library have become. Viewers are actively cross-referencing episodes to identify recurring themes and directorial choices.

Jocasta Dynamics And Future Implications

Beyond the visual similarities, there is another parallel regarding the dynamics between Ultron and Jocasta. The relationship between these characters adds depth to the context of the violence. The fact that Virgil was Jocasta's former husband may influence how audiences perceive his death and Ultron's subsequent actions. This narrative layer connects the brutality of the scene to the larger emotional stakes of the series.

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The episode concludes with implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have speculated about how Ultron's ending and Jocasta's fate could set up unexpected heroes or villains. Terry Matalas confirmed that a major character cheated death, though the deleted scene proving it never made it to the final cut. The finale may have quietly set the stage for the MCU's most unexpected hero. The death of Virgil Horton serves as a critical turning point in the ongoing saga.