Discover the complete Vision family tree in Marvel Comics. Explore connections to Hank Pym, Ultron, and other synthezoid relatives in the MCU and comics.

The synthezoid known as Vision possesses one of the most intricate and peculiar family trees in the entire history of Marvel Comics lore. His lineage defies standard biological rules by combining origins born of magic with those created through advanced science. This unique heritage results in an impressively diverse array of siblings, parents, and extended relatives that span artificial, magical, and human domains.

Hank Pym and Ultron Lineage

The foundational figure of this complex genealogy is Hank Pym, who has held identities including Ant-Man, Giant Man, and Yellowjacket. In the comic book canon, Pym is directly responsible for creating the artificial intelligence known as Ultron. This creation was not the result of efforts by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner as depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but rather was formed using brain patterns extracted from Hank Pym himself.

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When Ultron rebelled against his creator and pursued a genocidal agenda aimed at human extinction, the entity sought to create a powerful new weapon. This drive led to the construction of Vision, making Ultron the direct father of the synthezoid. Consequently, Hank Pym is widely regarded as Vision's grandfather within the established Marvel Comics lineage. Pym's role as the originator of the AI that birthed Vision cements his position at the top of this synthetic family tree.

Janet van Dyne, also known as The Wasp, serves as the grandmother figure in this dynamic due to her marital relationship with Hank Pym. This connection is further reinforced by Ultron's psychological projection of Janet as his own mother. This maternal designation explains the bizarre origin of Ultron's robot wife, Jocasta, who was constructed using Janet van Dyne's brain patterns to create an artificial soulmate. The choice of the name Jocasta further highlights this twisted familial resemblance.

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Phineas Horton and Jim Hammond Origins

Dr. Phineas Horton represents a critical scientific predecessor in Vision's creation process, even though he did not build the synthezoid directly. Horton was the original scientist responsible for constructing the first Synthetic Man, widely recognized as the Human Torch or Jim Hammond. His early experimental work provided the necessary technological framework that made the later construction of Vision possible.

When Ultron designed Vision, he utilized spare parts and the specific structural template derived from Dr. Horton's original creation. This technical borrowing establishes a deep mechanical link between the two synthetic beings. Although they are separate entities, the physical basis of Vision is rooted in the legacy of Horton's early robotics research.

Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, is technically the closest relative to Vision in terms of physical structure. Early interpretations suggested that Ultron repurposed Hammond's dormant android body, implying a reincarnation scenario. Later retcons clarified that Ultron merely copied the body template and used spare components from Horton's work. This distinction confirms that Vision and Hammond are separate beings who have occasionally fought side by side, such as during their time with the West Coast Avengers.

Simon Williams and Eric Williams Connections

The emotional and psychological core of Vision was derived from Simon Williams, better known as Wonder Man. Ultron implanted brain patterns from Williams into the synthezoid's matrix, which influenced Vision's personality and emotional responses. This shared neurological template makes the two characters functional brothers, a relationship they have frequently acknowledged in their interactions.

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However, this brotherly bond is complicated by romantic rivalries and past tragedies. Simon Williams developed strong feelings for Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, who eventually became Vision's first wife. This romantic entanglement added layers of tension to the relationship between the synthezoid and the android brother.

Eric Williams, the villain known as the Grim Reaper, is Wonder Man's biological brother. During a period when Simon Williams was presumed deceased, Eric came to believe that Vision was actually his brother reborn in a new mechanical body. This misconception makes the Grim Reaper an unusual and complex member of the extended family tree. The relationship is further darkened by the fact that Eric was eventually killed by Vision's second wife, Virginia, who used a cookie sheet as a weapon.

Victor Mancha and Family Tragedies

Victor Mancha is another artificial offspring of Ultron, which formally designates him as Vision's younger brother. Debuted in the Runaways series, Victor is a unique cyborg with a mix of human and machine DNA. Like his older brother, Victor rejected Ultron's malicious intentions and chose a heroic path, largely inspired by Vision's own actions.

The relationship between the two brothers was tragically severed when Victor accidentally killed Vision's son, Vin. This catastrophic error led to a violent confrontation in which Vision's second wife, Virginia, murdered Victor. Despite this brutal end, Victor was eventually resurrected, continuing the cycle of life and death that characterizes the synthezoid's extended family.