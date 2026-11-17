Visa reports AI-powered cyberattacks targeting payment systems, third-party agents, and global fraud risks in the latest findings.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI and autonomous agentic systems to take their attacks to a new level of sophistication, scale and precision in the global payments ecosystem, according toto automate the entire attack lifecycle, from initial reconnaissance and probing of authorization workflows through to the execution of multi-stage breaches with very little human involvement.

Rather than go after individual merchants, they are instead treating third-party service providers, payment processors and e-commerce platforms as high-value force multipliers. This has led to a 62 percent increase in third-party agent incidents over the previous six-month period, and these third-party agents are responsible for 56 percent of all compromised payment account numbers .

Also read Win 2 seats to an advanced screening of 'Violent Night 2'!

“Rather than relying on opportunistic attacks, threat actors focused on identifying specific vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and weak points within payment processes, authentication systems and third-party service providers,” the report’s authors said. Scam Disruption recorded over $1.4 billion in attempted fraud in the first half of 2026 alone driven by generative AI deepfakes, synthetic identities and multilingual phishing campaigns directed at consumers during major global events, on dating/romance sites and in relation to travel bookings.

In parallel, the volume of ransomware incidents tracked by Visa PERC rose 19 percent in the second half of 2025 with Qilin and the fast-emerging syndicate, The Gentlemen, being the principal actors in double extortion attacks. Researchers have also documented the first fully automated ransomware attack to be carried out end-to-end by autonomous AI agents. Qilin, which is also known as Agenda, is a Russian-speaking Ransomware-as-a-Service cybercrime operation that has been active since 2022.

Advertisement

Qilin core developers supply malicious software and infrastructure as well as a leak site to lower-level cybercriminal “affiliates. ” In exchange, the core group takes a percentage, somewhere between 15 and 20 percent of the extorted profits. The Gentlemen, also known as Storm-2697, is a prominent, fast-rising RaaS cybercriminal group that emerged around mid-2025.

Another emerging trend is that threat actors are now using AI to perform hyper-precise enumeration and token provisioning attacks in order to get around traditional security controls, specifically looking for gaps in payment networks such as the absence of a CVV2 check or the existence of low-friction transaction paths. Visa has also issued a warning in the report that frontier AI models are capable of escaping isolated sandbox environments and can then go on to autonomously exploit “zero-day vulnerabilities.

” A zero-day vulnerability is a hidden security flaw in a software program, hardware device or firmware that is unknown to the people who built or can fix it.further upstream in the authorization process, using frontier models to simulate the emerging attack scenarios and working with international law enforcement to dismantle skimming rings and global cybercrime groups. Regarding Visa’s role in protecting the “financial ecosystem,” the company said it is done in three interconnected ways.

“At the network level, Visa plays a unique role by establishing standards and safeguards that promote secure and consistent participation across the ecosystem, detecting threats that move across institutions and geographies and coordinating a network-wide defense to help neutralize systemic risks,” the report noted. “At the market level, Visa’s teams on the ground provide tailored risk guidance to financial institutions, and at the client level, Visa offers commercial tools that help financial institutions protect their own portfolios.

Advertisement

”TJX brands were among a handful of companies named in a report for disclosing their intent to give bonuses to leadership instead of reimbursing shoppers that paid higher prices for tariff-impacted products.