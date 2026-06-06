Virtua Fighter Crossroads is coming in 2027

Sega and RGG Studio reveals Virtua Fighter Crossroads' gameplay and story.

is heavier on narrative than gameplay, but it does serve as an introduction to new character Cielo and the main plot of a story mode.

Close-quarters, one-on-one combat seems like it'll still be the main thrust of the new Virtua Fighter, with Cielo throwing a guy into some electrical cables in a way that seems pretty brutal. After revealing the trailer, Sega and RGG Studio held a showcase especially for the game. Creative Director Riichiro Yamada said it blends genres, which delivers both a narrative adventure in a single-player campaign and a fighting game. He called it a"fighting adventure" experience.

The game takes place in a fictional Southeast Asian town called Vilasapara, which is under the influence of a local crime syndicate and where corruption runs rampant. In the showcase and trailer, you'll see the hallmarks of a typical Southeast Asian town, with sidewalk vendors and eateries that use monoblock chairs. The game is designed as an anthology that revolves around four main characters, with Cielo Salinas being face of the game, replacing Akira.

Similar to the Yakuza games, you'll find a lot of side quests to take on. Battles within the story mode combine Virtua Fighter's combat system with action-adventure gameplay and will feature close quarters and full contact fighting styles. The game will also thrust the protagonist into multi-opponent battles and not just just one-vs-one fights like in previous Virtua Fighter titles.

Of course, VS battles still exist and retain the franchise's simple combat mechanics, as well as its combos that you can use to deal more damage.





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