Natalie Worrell sentenced for killing teen Nye'Tazia Hicks in Portsmouth and burying her body in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery after Hicks was shot by 14-year-old Domonique White.

Prosecutors have confirmed that Natalie Worrell of Portsmouth, Virginia, abandoned the body of 17-year-old Nye'Tazia Hicks in a cemetery after the teenager arrived at Worrell's home to babysit and was subsequently shot. The incident occurred on July 27, 2019, when Hicks entered the residence to watch Worrell's children while other juveniles were also present in the home that evening.

Sequence of Events Leading to Fatality

During the evening of July 27, 2019, a 14-year-old juvenile named Domonique White retrieved a firearm from a closet in Natalie Worrell's Portsmouth residence to show the weapon to Nye'Tazia Hicks, with whom White had been dating. White stated that the two were merely messing around when he attempted to hand the gun to Hicks, but the weapon discharged, striking Hicks in the torso and causing both teenagers to fall backward.

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Immediate Aftermath and Intervention

Following the shooting, Domonique White attempted to apply pressure to the wound on Nye'Tazia Hicks and fled to the nearby home of his parents to call 911. Natalie Worrell intervened to stop White from seeking medical assistance, instructing the juvenile not to call for help before he ran to his parents' house located not far from her residence.

Criminal Disposal of Body and Arrest

After preventing any rescue efforts, Natalie Worrell transported the body of Nye'Tazia Hicks to Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Portsmouth and dumped it in a pathway, according to prosecution accounts. Worrell subsequently pleaded guilty to charges including murder, child abuse, neglect, and concealment of a dead body during legal proceedings that concluded in February.

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Trial Testimony and Sentencing Details

Domonique White, now 21 years old, testified against Natalie Worrell during the trial in February, explaining that he had retrieved the gun from the closet to show it to Hicks. White, who was also charged in the death of Nye'Tazia Hicks, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to one year of probation, while jurors found Worrell guilty of murder, child abuse, neglect, and concealment of a dead body on February 4.

Impact on Family and Community Response

Victoria Hicks, the mother of Nye'Tazia Hicks, expressed outrage over the loss of her daughter, who was a new mother to a five-month-old boy at the time of her death in July 2019; the child is now seven years old. Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Morales described the event as a deadly situation created by reckless decisions and criminal conduct, emphasizing that Nye'Tazia Hicks was a teenager who should have been safe in the care of an adult during her time at Worrell's home.