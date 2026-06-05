Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Opponent for 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Revealed

Virginia Tech last played their ACC/SEC Challenge opponent in the 2022-23 season.

The 16-game ACC/SEC Challenge, which will be contested across two days , will seehost Tennessee on Thursday, Dec. 3, the ACC announced.

The time and TV channel for the matchup are yet to be announced. The Hokies' matchup with Tennessee will feature two Vols on Tech's roster: forward Alyssa Latham and guard-forward Lauren Hurst. Latham averaged 4.7 points in 19.1 minutes per game, while Hurst averaged 2.3 points in 10 minutes per game. Hurst scored 16 points and hauled in nine rebounds against then-No. 17 Ole Miss in a 94-81 loss Feb. 17; she went 4-of-5 from three-point range that game.

Latham, meanwhile scored 12 points in a 70-59 win over then-No. 21 Alabama). She also went 7-for-10 for 15 points in a 98-53 win over Missouri. Tennessee went 16-13 in the 2025-26 regular season. After starting 7-3, the Volunteers won seven straight games, though they then went 2-10 to close out the season.

Tennessee's season ended with a 76-61 loss to seven-seed NC State in the Round of 64. Virginia Tech went 23-8 in the 2025-26 regular season, earning the sixth seed in the ACC Tournament. The Hokies missed 15 of their 16 shots in their first game against Georgia Tech, but bounced back to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 62-54.

Virginia Tech ended its stint in the ACC Tournament with an 85-68 loss to then-No. 16 North Carolina, before ending its season with a 70-60 loss to eight-seed Oregon in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64. It was Virginia Tech's first NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Megan Duffy in her second year at the helm.

Virginia Tech is 4-8 against the Volunteers all-time; it lost its first seven games against Tennessee , though it has won four of its last five. The last four matchups between Virginia Tech and Tennessee have been decided by single digits. Virginia Tech played Tennessee in the Sweet 16 in the 2022-23 season en route to its first and only appearance in the Final Four.

Tennessee is 2-1 all-time in the Challenge, which kicked off in 2023-24. Virginia Tech is 2-1, with an 82-64 loss to LSU in 2023-24, a 70-61 win over Georgia in 2024-25 and a 68-64 win over Florida in 2025-26.five games: NC Central , Delaware , James Madison , La Salle and Appalachian State . Virginia Tech will also presumably play in a Thanksgiving event.

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.





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