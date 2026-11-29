The Hokies lost by 24 — their largest-ever margin of defeat to UVa. in Blacksburg.

Nov 28, 2026; Blacksburg, Va. ; Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula talk after the game at Lane Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Hokies , who sat at 6-2 entering November, will now have to wait until their bowl game for an opportunity to secure a winning record in Franklin's inaugural campaign at the helm.

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"There is a ton of frustration out there," said Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. "I get it. We were not able to control the line of scrimmage tonight on either side of the ball. Offensively, we were not able to run the ball, so we put ourselves in obvious passing situations.