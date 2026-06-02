Virginia Tech Earns Commitment From 2027 Three-Star OL Dylan Latell

Virginia Tech football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Dylan Latell Tuesday. Latell, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle from Girard

Nov 11, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Mass. ; A Virginia Tech helmet rests on a table during the first half against Boston College. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images Virginia Tech football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Dylan Latell Tuesday.

Latell, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle from Girard High School is the second commitment of the day, joining cornerback. Latell is the 19th commitment in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, and he is the third offensive lineman, joining Kaden Buchanan and Luke Braham — the latter is the top-rated player in West Virginia and committed two days prior.

Both 247Sports and On3 rate Latell as a three-star. 247Sports gives Latell an overall rating of 86, ranking him as the No. 97 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 50 player in the state of Ohio. The 247Sports Composite is more favorable towards the rising high school senior, rating him as the No. 1,028 recruit in the entire class, the No. 84 offensive tackle and the No. 39 player from Ohio.

On On3/Rivals, he holds an overall rating of 87, rated as the No. 54 offensive tackle and the No. 30 player in Ohio. The Rivals Industry rankings slot him in as the No. 1,031 national player in the class, the No. 80 player at his position and the No. 37 player in the state. Latell is the tallest player in Virginia Tech's recruiting class thus far, standing at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds.

With the commitment of Latell, Virginia Tech's recruiting class now ranks No. 9 on 247Sports, behind only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Miami, Notre Dame, Florida, Clemson, Penn State and UCLA.defensive lineman Alexander Taylor — ★★★ defensive lineman Xavier Perkins — ★★★ running back Kelvin Morrison — ★★★ wide receiver Anthony Roberts — ★★★ wide receiver Demarcus Brown — ★★★ safety Elijah Butler — ★★★ running back Javian Jones-Priest — ★★★ cornerback Austin Barrett — ★★★ Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing.

Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.





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