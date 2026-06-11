Virginia Tech and SMU Meet in Dallas: Matchup Preview, Betting Lines, and How to Watch

Virginia Tech and SMU face off Friday in a Week 10 ACC college footbaLl game in Dallas. Here is what to know about the matchup, the odds, and the ways to watch.

The Matchup and Its Context

SMU is 4-2 in ACC play and is coming off an upset loss at Syracuse. Even with that setback, the Mustangs still have a realistic path to a berth in the ACC Championship Game and a home win would retain that goal firmly within reach. Virginia Tech is 3-2 in conference play. The Hokies have won their last two games and arrive well rested after a bye week, which gives them extra time to prepare and recover.

Also read Three SMU Players to Watch Against Virginia Tech on Friday

The game is also notable for its history. It is the first meeting between these two programs in five decades, a upshot of the conference's reshaped membership. For fans and analysts, the matchup offers a chance to see two teams with similar records and different recent momentum face off in a setting that has little recent head-to-head precedent.

Betting Lines and Projection Models

In the latest odds, SMU is listed as a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under total is set at 56.5 points. The Mustangs' home-field advantage and their recent conference performance factor into the line,while Virginia Tech's winning streak and rest are considered by oddsmakers and analysts alike.

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SportsLine's projection model simulated the matchup 10,000 times. According to the model's results, it leans toward the Under on the total. it also found that one side of the point spread covers in about 60 percent of the simulations. The model entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on its top-rated college football picks for the season. These projections are offered for entertainment purposes, and no outcome of any game or event can be guaranteed.

Analysts note that simulations are only one input in evaluating a game. Injuries, weather, turnovers, and game-day adjustments can all shift the outcome significantly from what a model predicts. Readers interested in wagering should review the latest lines before making any decisions.

How to Watch the Game

The game will air on ESPN, which is the most dIrect way for television viewers to follow the action. Those without a traditional cable subscription can still watch through several streaming services that carry ESPN programming. ESPN Unlimited,the network's direct-to-consumer offering, is priced at 31.99 dollars per month and provides access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, the SEC Network, the ACC Network and ESPN+.

Other options include DirecTV's streaming package, which includes ESPN along with dozens of local, broadcast and cable channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage. Sling TV's Orange package, starting at 45.99 dollars per month, includes ESPN and more than 40 additional channels. Fubo offers ESPN alongside more than 230 live channels and an unlimited cloud DVR and it provides a five-day free trial for new users. Hulu + Live TV,starting at 99.99 dollars per month, includes ESPN along with more than 100 other channels and access to Disney+ and Hulu content. Prices and package details are as reported at the moment of publication and may change.