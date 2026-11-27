A Virginia Supreme Court ruling may make it more difficult to prosecute felons for owning guns.

Judges in Virginia have delivered a key ruling that chips away at the automatic life ban on gun ownership for convicted criminals. On Wednesday, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the state law banning individuals with felony convictions from owning guns breached the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The decision means those with felony convictions in the state cannot be stripped of gun rights unless judges conclude they are a danger to others. Justice Wesley Russell wrote in the opinion, "Statutes banning convicted felons from possessing firearms as a result of their prior felony convictions are a creature of 20th-century legislatures.

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" Under state law, it is still illegal for anyone convicted of a crime to possess a firearm or ammunition, unless they take court action to reclaim their right. But some legal sources say the new ruling makes it more difficult for prosecutors to haul offenders before the courts, as they must now prove the defendant is a danger to others—which is considered difficult unless they have convictions for violence.