Loudoun County Public Schools is defending optional Thanksgiving teaching resources that describe the holiday as a Day of Mourning for some Native Americans. The district says the materials are not mandatory and teach multiple historical perspectives.

Loudoun County Public Schools is defending Thanksgiving resources for children as young as third grade that describe the holiday as a Day of Mourning for some Native Americans.

The documents were obtained by the watchdog group Protect the Publics Trust. LCPS Communications told Fox News Digital in a statement Wednesday that the districts Resources for Recognition Days and Months guide does not label Thanksgiving a Day of Mourning. The statement said the guide instead includes multiple suggested resources that explore Thanksgiving traditions and historical perspectives, including Native American perspectives. The district is located outside Washington, D.C.

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District Guide Labels Thanksgiving Day Of Mourning

The materials appear in a district resource guide for teachers. A slide for grades 3 through 5 labeled Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning, according to the documents. The guide includes a lesson titled The Real Story of Thanksgiving. It reads that some Native American groups protest Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning.

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They claim the arrival of European explorers and settlers is not a cause for celebration because it began the ill-treatment and deaths of millions of Native Americans. For them, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a long period of violence and discrimination. LCPS Communications said the guide contains optional teaching materials rather than mandatory curriculum. Educators are not required to use any specific lessons or activities.

The district said the resources include materials from the Virginia Department of Education and supplementary content. Teachers are encouraged to determine which materials are appropriate for their individual classrooms. LCPS said Thanksgiving is included in the LCPS curriculum and is taught in accordance with Virginias History and Social Science Standards of Learning. In second grade, students learn about Thanksgiving traditions and the origins of the holiday.

Native American History Included In Lessons

Instruction also includes opportunities to learn about Native American history and perspectives, including the Wampanoag tribe. The district added that it is intentional about ensuring students have opportunities to learn history through multiple perspectives and develop a more complete understanding of historical events. Instruction is designed to be age-appropriate and aligned with students developmental levels. The Washington Free Beacon reported that a district-approved Thanksgiving lesson for middle and high school students is titled Thanksgiving: A Day of Mixed Blessings.

It features a HuffPost-produced video examining why some Native Americans observe a National Day of Mourning on Thanksgiving. The video opens with a man invoking Malcolm Xs famous remarks about Plymouth Rock to describe the arrival of European settlers from a Native American perspective. The district added that the guide does not include dedicated resources for religious holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Eid and Diwali. It said those holidays are covered in the elementary curriculum under state standards.

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Watchdog Group Criticizes DEI Lens Approach

LCPS remains committed to providing a high-quality education that meets the needs of all students and prepares them for future success, LCPS Communications added. Alexa Moutevelis, communications director for Protect the Publics Trust, told Fox News Digital that Loudoun County seems determined to filter American history and traditions through a DEI lens. She said there is nothing wrong with teaching the complicated parts of American history, but the materials seem to emphasize grievance, oppression, and critical interpretations.

Moutevelis added that it is a good reminder for parents to pay attention to messages their children are receiving in the classroom and how public schools are choosing to frame important holidays and historical events. The controversy comes as Loudoun County has faced past education disputes. A modern recreation of the first Thanksgiving in the autumn of 1621 is held at Plimoth Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Only half the Mayflower passengers, about 50, survived the first winter in Plymouth.

At least 90 Wampanoags attended the feast, according to Pilgrim Edward Winslow, who offered the only contemporary account of the first Thanksgiving.