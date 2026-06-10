Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman appears to fake phone call to avoid question about GOP's Social Security cuts plan

Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman appears to have faked a phone call to avoid answering a question about the GOP's plan to cut Social Security benefits.

Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman appears to have faked a phone call to avoid answering a question about the GOP 's plan to cut Social Security benefits.

Wittman was approached by a reporter from Meidas Touch on Tuesday to ask about Speaker Mike Johnson's comments on potential Social Security cuts. Wittman suddenly whipped out his cell phone and began speaking into it, apparently to avoid the question. A video posted by Meidas shows Wittman walking and speaking into the phone while the screen remained visible, indicating that no phone call was taking place.

Wittman's conversation was vague and nonsensical, and he refused to acknowledge the reporter before speeding away. This is not the first time Wittman has pulled such a stunt, with a reporter from Drop Site News previously posting video of Wittman taking a conveniently-timed phone call last week. The interaction comes as Republican lawmakers have been pushing for changes to Social Security, with Johnson suggesting unspecified changes to the program.

The GOP's plan to cut Social Security benefits has been met with widespread criticism, with many Democrats and advocates for the program arguing that it would disproportionately affect low-income and minority communities. The issue is particularly relevant in Virginia, where Wittman is facing a tough re-election bid. According to recent polling, approval of Trump's handling of the economy has hit a new low point of just 29%, compared to 63% disapproval.

This has put candidates in competitive districts like Wittman in jeopardy this November. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Republicans and signed by Trump last year is projected to exacerbate the shortfall in the Social Security trust fund, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describing the





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