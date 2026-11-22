Virginia officials say a young child who tested positive for measles has died.

A child younger than 5 has died of measles in Virginia, the state’s first measles-related death this year; most of its 220 cases involved unvaccinated people.

The U.S., which recently lost its measles elimination status, has recorded more than 5,800 cases this year, the most since 1991, including at least 12 deaths. A young child has died in Virginia after testing positive for measles, officials said, the first deadly case in the state this year. The Virginia Department of Health reported the death Friday, saying only that the child was under 5 years old.

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Just days earlier the U.S., along with Mexico and Bolivia, lost its designation as having eliminated the highly contagious virus. States have reported at least 12 measles-linked deaths in 2026. Eight of them, including one last week, have been in Pennsylvania, one was in New York and two were in Wisconsin.

Virginia has reported 220 cases overall this year, most of them in the central part of the state, and the vast majority were among people not vaccinated against the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked more than 5,800 cases nationally in 2026, by far the most of any year since 1991.

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