Virginia Rep. Beyer, other House Dems introduce bill to block Trump’s proposed Arch

The 250-foot arch is one of several projects the Republican president is pursuing alongside a White House ballroom to leave his imprint on Washington.

Renderings of a proposed "Triumphal Arch" that President Donald Trump hopes is built between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, provided on April 10, 2026.

to block construction of Trump’s proposed “ triumphal arch ” near the Lincoln Memorial. The bill comes after a federal commission approved the design for the project, which Trump wants to serve as an entrance to the nation’s capital. Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia and Dina Titus of Nevada called the arch a “vanity project,” saying it relies on illegal funding manipulations without congressional authorization and violates the Commemorative Works Act.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, Virginia Representatives Suhas Subramanyam and Bobby Scott are set to be additional co-sponsors. The bill is set to be introduced during Friday's pro forma session. Beyer’s district includes Arlington National Cemetery, adjacent to the arch site.

He called the cemetery sacred ground, adding: “It is unthinkable that we would desecrate this hallowed space to build a monument to Donald Trump’s ego. ” The 250-foot arch is one of several projects the Republican president is pursuing alongside a White House ballroom to leave his imprint on Washington. Columbus coffee and energy drink fans will soon have a new drive-thru option in town.

Dutch Bros Coffee announced plans to open its first Columbus location in lA newly filed civil lawsuit in Delaware County accuses a former Ohio pastor of grooming and sexually abusing two women who sought counseling through Vineyard ChThe Ohio Department of Children and Youth says a statewide review of publicly funded childcare providers uncovered more than $1 million in overpayments tied toA local family is working urgently to bring their son back to the United States after a serious ATV accident during a trip to the Bahamas left him hospitalizedPolice responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Chatsworth Way found two people dead Tuesday night. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Albert, the two p





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