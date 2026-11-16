Virginia parents charged after hundreds of teens attend party with fireworks, alcohol

Two Northern Virginia parents are facing charges after a massive party at their McLean home drew hundreds of teenagers and prompted neighbors to call police.

Two Northern Virginia parents are facing charges after a massive party at their McLean home drew hundreds of teenagers and prompted neighbors to call police.

Officers responded Nov. 6 after neighbors reported as many as 300 teens at the property. Bodycam footage shows fireworks going off as police arrived, with underage partygoers apparently drinking.

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"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been — are you joking? No, no, I'm not joking. We've been making sure there's no backpacks, no alcohol," a person at the scene said in the footage.

"You don't smell it in the air right now. " "No, I don't smell — it reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere," an officer responded.

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"OK, so let's start working on getting everybody out. Make sure it's just in case. This way everybody go home.

" Investigators say Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan, who own the home, organized the party for their child. Both turned themselves in to police and were released on $1,000 bonds. The Vaughans are now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance. This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.