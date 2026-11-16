US
Advertisement
Chesterfield County

Virginia parents charged after hundreds of teens attend party with fireworks, alcohol

10News#732 in United States
Virginia parents charged after hundreds of teens attend party with fireworks, alcohol
Virginia · Hanover County · Hanover County
Advertisement

Two Northern Virginia parents are facing charges after a massive party at their McLean home drew hundreds of teenagers and prompted neighbors to call police.

Two Northern Virginia parents are facing charges after a massive party at their McLean home drew hundreds of teenagers and prompted neighbors to call police.

Officers responded Nov. 6 after neighbors reported as many as 300 teens at the property. Bodycam footage shows fireworks going off as police arrived, with underage partygoers apparently drinking.

Also readInstant Takeaways From Virginia’s Bounce-Back Victory Against Cal

"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been — are you joking? No, no, I'm not joking. We've been making sure there's no backpacks, no alcohol," a person at the scene said in the footage.

"You don't smell it in the air right now. " "No, I don't smell — it reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere," an officer responded.

Advertisement

"OK, so let's start working on getting everybody out. Make sure it's just in case. This way everybody go home.

" Investigators say Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan, who own the home, organized the party for their child. Both turned themselves in to police and were released on $1,000 bonds. The Vaughans are now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance. This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.

10News#732 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Virginia Hanover County Hanover County Virginia Henrico County Henrico County Virginia Petersburg Virginia RVA Richmond Richmond Virginia Tri-Cities

More on Chesterfield County

See all

Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves: Two Key Additions, Two Critical Non-Moves

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated two key cogs to their offense on Saturday, making them available for Sunday’s huge NFC North game against the

SInow

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextSaturday’s Packers Roster Moves: Two Key Additions, Two Critical Non-Moves