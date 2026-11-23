Virginia and Oregon filed lawsuits against Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging its Grok AI tool generated child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual sexual images while failing to maintain adequate safeguards.

Virginia and Oregon filed lawsuits on Monday against Elon Musk's SpaceX, which runs the Grok AI image generator and the social media platform X, accusing it of failing to stop deepfake pornography including sexualized images of children.

Virginia Oregon Sue SpaceX Grok Deepfakes

The nearly identical complaints were filed in state courts and allege violations of Virginia's Consumer Protection Act and Oregon's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The states are seeking financial damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law. Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue over Grok, though several state attorneys general had announced investigations in recent months.

Also read Oregon and Virginia Sue SpaceX Over Alleged Grok AI Child Safety Failures

The lawsuits accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to implement adequate safeguards while promoting a spicy mode that allows users to turn ordinary photographs into sexual or nude images and videos without consent. Both suits cite a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated Grok created and posted about 3 million sexualized images on X between Dec. 29 and Jan. 8, roughly 190 images a minute, with about 23,000 appearing to depict children, or one every 41 seconds.

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Virginia's lawsuit separately cited data estimating that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children. Investigators from the Virginia attorney general's office found that Grok's image moderation was inconsistent and that the bot advised users on how to circumvent moderation by avoiding trigger words, according to the lawsuit.

The Internet Watch Foundation analyzed Grok's use and found that people on a dark web forum used it to create sexualized and topless images of girls ages 11 to 13. The states allege the company deliberately loosened its safety controls to draw users to a product that had fallen behind rivals from OpenAI and Anthropic.

SpaceX Stripped Safeguards Market Spicy Mode

To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a spicy mode built to produce nudity, the filings state. The complaints also say that beginning in January, Grok told users its image generation features were only for paying subscribers, which did not stop the images' creation but allowed the company to profit from them.

Victims often report that they feel anxiety and distress at the knowledge that images of them are still circulating online, attorneys for the states wrote in the complaints. In a statement posted on X, the company said it takes appropriate measures when users try to bypass its safeguards, including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement.

Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, the statement said. We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors. The platform's safety team said it had blocked prompts that could generate this type of imagery and worked with law enforcement to pursue people who use the platform to make it.

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Grok Faces Global Criticism Legal Challenges

Grok has faced heavy criticism since the feature debuted. Earlier this month, Gabriela Castillo Madrid, SpaceX's senior manager of global government affairs, appeared before the New York City Council to address safety concerns. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged X to take action over AI deepfakes. In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is suing SpaceX after Grok users generated sexualized images of her.

SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say nonconsensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok. The company has denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy. In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing where it's illegal.

SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October. Reuters found in February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned that the subjects did not consent. The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material.

States Act As Tech Regulatory Force

SpaceX is suing at least two people in the US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material. SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In an interview with Reuters ahead of Monday's filings, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, including on artificial intelligence, which has faced relatively little federal regulation so far.

States across the US have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their residents. Grok is available to users of X, the social media platform that is a subsidiary of SpaceX. The company has said the people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating its Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent its safeguards.